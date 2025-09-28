Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30 2025

Tottenham travel to Norway this Tuesday to take on Bodo/Glimt in a UEFA Champions League tie.
These teams, who famously met in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League last season, enjoyed contrasting fortunes in their opening Champions League fixture two weeks ago.
So who will come out on top in the Aspmyra Stadium this Tuesday evening?
Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham have only met on two occasions before, but those meetings came very recently. Spurs eliminated the Norwegian side in the semi-finals of their eventually triumphant Europa League campaign this May, beating them 3-1 at home and 0-2 at the Aspmyra Stadium.
- After getting past Sturm Graz to qualify for the Champions League this season, Bodo/Glimt's campaign began with a draw in the Czech Republic two weeks ago. The Norwegian side needed a 90th minute equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw with Slavia Prague.
- Tottenham, in contrast, squeezed past Villarreal thanks to an early own goal to kickstart their Champions League campaign. It was Spurs' first win in the Champions League since they defeated Marseille back in November 2022.
- Tottenham will come into this game on the back of an odd draw with Wolves. Spurs' performance was poor and it looked like they were heading to a 1-0 defeat, only to snatch a draw thanks to a 94th minute equaliser from Joao Palhinha.
- Tottenham's win at the Aspmyra Stadium in May made them only the second team to overcome Bodo/Glimt at their notoriously difficult home ground in the 2024-25 Europa League campaign. Bodo/Glimt won six of their eight home matches in the competition, beating the likes of Lazio and Besiktas there.
Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Prediction
While Tottenham eased their way past Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadium in May, this Tuesday's game could prove to be a little trickier.
Not only are Thomas Frank's team still a work in progress in terms of tactical systems, but they are also expected to be missing a handful of players - including Dominic Solanke, who scored in May - for this match.
Add in the fact that the climate can be expected to be even colder than it was earlier in the year, and this one could be tricky for Spurs. They should have enough to avoid defeat, but a draw feels pretty likely.
Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-1 Tottenham
Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Tottenham to score first - Yes (Tottenham have opened the scoring in their last six European matches).
Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals scored in six of Tottenham's last nine European ties).