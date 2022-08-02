Bodo/Glimt vs Zalgiris prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Bodo/Glimt will invite Zalgiris to the Aspmyra Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third-round qualifying fixture on Wednesday.

Bodo/Glimt overturned a one-goal deficit against Linfield in style in their previous round of fixtures to secure their place in the third round. They scored eight goals in the home leg of the second-round qualifiers to secure an 8-1 win over the Northern Irish club.

Zalgiris overcame Malmo in their second-round fixture, recording a 3-0 win on aggregate while also keeping a clean sheet for the third game in a row. They travel to Norway with a week's rest.

The home team, on the other hand, were able to secure a 2-1 win in their league fixture against Aelusund on Saturday.

Bodo/Glimt vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head

The two sides have met three times across all competitions, with all the games taking place in the qualifying phases of the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Bodo/Glimt are undefeated against the Lithuanian side, with two wins to their name and one game ending in a draw. Bodo/Glimt recorded a 3-2 win on aggregate in their Conference League play-offs last season, with the home leg ending in a 1-0 win.

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Zalgiris form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Zalgiris Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Sondre Brunstad Fet, Brede Moe, Morten Ågnes Konradsen and Ola Solbakken continue to be sidelined at the moment. Ulrik Saltnes was substituted after the first half in the league game with a knee injury and will sit this one out.

Injured: Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen, Brede Moe, Ulrik Saltnes.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zalgiris

The visitors have a clean bill of health for the first leg tie and will be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bodo/Glimt vs Zalgiris Predicted XIs

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin (GK); Alfons Sampsted, Japhet Sery Larsen, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Amahl Pellegrino; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Victor Boniface, Runar Espejord.

Zalgiris (4-4-2): Edvinas Gertmonas (GK); Nemanja Ljubisavljevic, Petar Mamic, Mario Pavelic, Marko Milickovic; Saulius Mikoliunas, Nicolas Gorobsov, Oliver Buff, Renan; Francis Kyeremeh, Fabien Ourega.

Bodo/Glimt vs Zalgiris Prediction

Superlaget are undefeated against the visitors and are the favorites at home. They scored eight goals in their last home game in the Champions League, though they might not enjoy such a prolific outing against Zalgiris, who have kept three clean sheets in a row.

Zalgiris have had three more days of rest compared to the hosts but are expected to fall short of securing a win as they have scored just one goal in their previous two trips to Norway.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Zalgiris

