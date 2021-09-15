Bodo / Glimt vs Zorya Luhansk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Bodo / Glimt and Zorya Luhansk will trade tackles at the Aspmyra Stadion in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Odd on the same ground in Eliteserien action on Sunday. Ulrik Saltnes and Sander Svedsen scored first-half goals to ensure the sides could not be separated at fulltime.

Zorya also played out the same scoreline away to Rukh Lviv in the Ukrainian Premier League on Saturday. Andrii Boryachuk and Allahyar Sayyadamanesh scored in either half to share the points.

Bodo / Glimt secured their spot in the tournament with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Zalgiris in the playoffs. This will be their first foray into European competition.

Zorya dropped down to the Europa Conference League, having suffered a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Rapid Vienna in the Europa League qualifiers.

The two sides have been grouped alongside CSKA Sofia and AS Roma in Group C of the competition.

Bodo / Glimt vs Zorya Luhansk Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and a victory could be crucial to their qualification hopes.

The home side are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, with five games in this sequence ending in victories. Zorya have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Bodo / Glimt form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Zorya form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Bodo / Glimt vs Zorya Luhansk Team News

Bodo / Glimt

Victor Boniface (knee) and Sondre Sorli (knee) have both been ruled out of the game. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Victor Boniface, Sondre Sorli

Suspension: None

Zorya

Goalkeeper Mykyta Shevchenko is a doubt for the game with a hamstring injury.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mykyta Shevchenko

Suspension: None

Bodo / Glimt vs Zorya Luhansk Predicted XI

Bodo / Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Halkin (GK); Fredrik Bjorkan, Marius Lode, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampsted; Ulrik Saltnes, Patrick Berg, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahl Pellegrino, Erik Botheim, Ola Solbakken

Zorya Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dmytro Matsapura (GK); Juninho, Maksym Imerokov, Vitaliy Vernydub, Dmytro Khomchenovsky; Vladislav Kabaev, Yehor Nazaryna, Sergiy Buletsa, Vladyslav Kochergin; Oleksandr Gladky, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

Bodo / Glimt vs Zorya Luhansk Prediction

One thing is guaranteed when Bodo / Glimt play, lots of goals, especially on home turf. Zorya have an edge in terms of being slightly more experienced at this level but that could be offset by Glimt's strong run of form.

We are backing the hosts to triumph in a comfortable victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bodo / Glimt 3-1 Zorya

