Bodrum host Besiktas at the Bodrum Ilce Stadi on Sunday in the final round of games in the Turkish Super Lig. The hosts have been relegated, sitting 16th in the points table with 37 points from 35 matches.
They drew 1-1 at Kayserispor last time out. Pedro Brazao opening the scoring less than 10 minutes into the contest before conceding an equaliser in the second half.
Besiktas, meanwhile, are headed to the UEFA Europa League qualifiers for a third straight campaign. They suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Rizespor in their penultimate game of the season. Besiktas conceded the winner in additional time to register their first league defeat against Karadeniz Atmacası in nearly two decades. Besiktas are fourth in the standings with 59 points.
Bodrum vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the second meeting between the two teams, following their maiden matchup in January, which Besiktas won 2-1.
- Besiktas have managed one clean sheet in 12 games across competitions.
- Bodrumspor are the lowest-scoring side in the top- light this term, with a goal tally of 26 after 35 matches.
- Kara Kartallar have conceded 36 goals in the Super Lig this season. Only champions Galatasaray (31) have shipped fewer.
- Bodrum have the third-worst home record in the division, with 20 points in 17 matches.
Bodrum vs Besiktas Prediction
The hosts are on a run of three consecutive draws and have won one of their last nine games across competitions. They are winless in four home games.
Besiktas, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a five-game unbeaten run. They are the stronger of the two sides and should come away with maximum points.
Prediction: Bodrum 1-2 Besiktas
Bodrum vs Besiktas Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Besiktas' last six matches.)