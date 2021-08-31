Bolivia vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Bolivia entertain Colombia at the Estadio Hernando Siles in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are currently eighth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table with just one win to their name. Meanwhile, Colombia are placed fifth with two wins, losses and draws each.

Having finished third in the Copa America 2021, the visiting side head into the qualifiers with their heads held high.

Bolivia could not make it past the group stage of the competition and were thrashed 4-1 by eventual champions Argentina in their last outing.

Bolivia vs Colombia Head-to-Head

There have been 25 meetings between the two sides so far. All but one of their meetings have come in competitive fixtures. Colombia currently hold the advantage in the head-to-head record, with 13 wins to their name.

The hosts have been able to record four wins but are winless in this fixture since 2003. They have scored in just two of the nine encounters in this fixture.

The spoils have been shared eight times between the two rivals. They last squared off in a qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup at Estadio Metropolitano, Colombia, with the game ending in a 1-0 loss for the hosts.

Bolivia form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Colombia form guide (Copa America): W-L-W-L-L

Bolivia vs Colombia Team News

Bolivia

The home team have announced a 25-man squad for the three upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. There are no injury or suspension concerns for the hosts and all the players have trained normally ahead of the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia

Colombia have managed to get players from the European leagues for the qualifying games. They announced a 22-man squad for the upcoming games. Yerry Mina had to be dropped from the squad after not getting clearance from English club side Everton.

Luis Muriel was also not allowed to travel for medical reasons. Duvan Zapata suffered an ankle injury which led to veteran striker Radamel Falcao being recalled into the fold.

Injured: Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Yerry Mina

Bolivia vs Colombia Predicted XI

Bolivia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Carlos Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Luis Haquin, Jairo Quinteros, José Sagredo; Leonel Justiniano, Gilbert Alvarez, Erwin Saavedra, Juan Carlos Arce; Rodrigo Ramallo, Marcelo Martins Moreno

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Luis Diaz; Roger Martinez, Radamel Falcao

Bolivia vs Colombia Prediction

Colombia have their two main strikers in Muriel and Zapata ruled out on account of injuries but that should not affect their performance here. They have a strong squad and we expect the Colombians to hit the ground running with a win.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-2 Colombia

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Edited by Peter P