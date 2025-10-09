Bolivia vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025 

Bolivia and Jordan will trade tackles in an international friendly on Friday (October 10th). The game will be played at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium.

Boliva have not been in action since concluding their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign with a memorable and shock 1-0 home win over Brazil in their final game of the Qualifiers in September 2025. Miguelito scored a first half injury time penalty against a much-changed Brazil side to help his side secure their spot in the intercontinental playoff.

Jordan, meanwhile, claimed a 3-0 victory over The Dominican Republic in a friendly last month. Ali Olwan broke the deadlock in the first half to put his nation ahead at the break. Ibrahim Sa'deh made it 2-0 early in the second half while Sharara wrapped up proceedings in injury time.

Bolivia vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Jordan's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Bolivia's last five games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet, with four games producing less than three goals.

Bolivia have won just one of their last eight international friendlies (six losses).

Jordan form guide: W-D-L-W-L ; Bolivia form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Bolivia form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Bolivia climbed one spot to 77th place in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Jordan climbed two places to 62nd place.

Bolivia vs Jordan Prediction

Bolivia started off their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign in disastrous fashion, losing five of their opening six games. However, they rebounded and headed into the final game against Brazil needing a win and results elsewhere to go their way. They ultimately claimed a first win against the Selecao in 16 years and Venezuela's loss to Colombia saw La Verde advance to the intercontinental playoffs as they aim to make a World Cup appearance for the first time in 32 years.

Jordan, for their part, are flying high and are in arguably the best moment in their international history. The Chivalrous Ones finished as runners-up in the 2023 Asian Cup to Qatar before following it up by securing a maiden World Cup qualification.

Back Bolivia to claim a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-0 Jordan

Bolivia vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bolivia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More