Bolivia vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Bolivia will entertain Uruguay at Estadio Municipal de El Alto in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CONMEBOL) qualifiers on Tuesday. La Verde have won four of their 13 games in the qualifiers thus far and trail the fourth-placed visitors by seven points.

The hosts are winless in their last four games in the qualifiers, suffering three losses. They met Peru in their previous outing and fell to a 3-1 away loss. Miguel Terceros scored the consolation goal from the penalty spot in the second half, taking his tally in the ongoing qualification campaign to five goals.

La Celeste met Argentina last week and suffered a 1-0 home loss. It was a close game and after a goalless first half, Thiago Almada scored for Argentina in the 68th minute.

Bolivia vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 48 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 33 wins. La Verde have got the better of their southern rivals eight times and seven games have ended in draws.

The last nine meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the visitors leading 7-2 in wins.

They last met in the Copa America group stage last year and La Celeste recorded a 5-0 win. They had registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November 2023.

Bolivia are unbeaten in their last four home games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Uruguay have won just one of their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers, playing out four draws. They have failed to score in five games in that period.

The hosts have conceded 30 goals in the World Cup qualifiers thus far, nine more than last-placed Chile.

Bolivia vs Uruguay Prediction

La Verde have lost three of their last four games in the qualifiers, though all losses were registered in their travels. They have won two of their last four home meetings in the qualifiers against Uruguay, scoring seven goals.

The visitors have conceded one goal apiece in their last two games. They have won just one of their last six away games in the qualifiers, securing three draws. Notably, they have won six of their last seven meetings against the hosts, and have scored at least two goals in these wins.

Marcelo Bielsa has dropped Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Nicolás De la Cruz from the squad for this match. Marcelo Saracchi was an unused substitute against Argentina and will not travel to El Alto.

Bolivia have an impressive record at Estadio Municipal de El Alto, as they are well-suited to play at the elevation of 4,150 meters. With that in mind and considering their visitors' poor recent form, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-1 Uruguay

Bolivia vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

