Bolivia vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Uruguay take on Bolivia on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will want to win this game.

Bolivia are in ninth place in the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have struggled to make an impact in their campaign. The Bolivians suffered a 3-0 defeat against Peru last week and will need to step up in this match.

Uruguay, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive this year and are in sixth place in the qualification table. La Celeste suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Argentina in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Bolivia vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

Uruguay have an excellent record against Bolivia and have won 31 out of 45 matches played between the two teams. Bolivia have managed seven victories against Uruguay and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September this year and ended in a 4-2 victory for Uruguay. Bolivia were poor on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Bolivia form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Uruguay form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Bolivia vs Uruguay Team News

Bolivia need to win this game

Bolivia

Bolivia have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this week. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its lineup for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uruguay have a point to prove

Uruguay

Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez, and Giorgian De Arrascaeta are injured at the moment and have not been included in the squad. Uruguay have a formidable set of players and will need to be aggressive against Bolivia.

Injured: Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bolivia vs Uruguay Predicted XI

Bolivia Predicted XI (5-3-2): Carlos Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Adrian Jusino, Jairo Quinteros, Jose Sagredo, Moises Villarroel; Ramiro Vaca, Leonel Justiniano, Franz Gonzales; Juan Carlos Arce, Marcelo Moreno

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nandez, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Joaquin Piquerez; Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur; Brian Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Jonathan Rodriguez

Bolivia vs Uruguay Prediction

Uruguay's 2022 World Cup ambitions are on the cusp of failure at the moment after a poor run of results against Argentina and Brazil. La Celeste have lost three games on the trot and will need to make amends on Tuesday.

Bolivia can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against a powerful opponent. Uruguay are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-3 Uruguay

