Bolivia vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Uruguay are back in action at Copa America 2021 with another important fixture this week as they lock horns with Bolivia at the Arena Pantanal on Thursday. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Bolivia currently find themselves at the bottom of Group A in the league standings and cannot afford another defeat this week. The Bolivians suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Chile in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this match.

Uruguay, on the other hand, have failed to meet expectations so far and will need to turn their Copa America campaign around. La Celeste have managed only one point from their two games and have a point to prove against Bolivia.

Bolivia vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

Uruguay have a predictably excellent record against Bolivia and have won 29 games out of a total of 43 matches played between the two teams. Bolivia have managed only seven victories against Uruguay and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two South American sides took place in 2017 and ended in a 4-2 victory for Uruguay. Bolivia struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and will need to be more robust in this encounter.

Bolivia form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Uruguay form guide: D-L-D-D-L

Bolivia vs Uruguay Team News

Bolivia need to win this game

Bolivia

Marcelo Moreno has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of Copa America 2021. Jaume Cuellar served his suspension against Chile last week and will be available for selection against Uruguay.

Injured: Marcelo Moreno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uruguay need to win this game

Uruguay

Edinson Cavani served his suspension in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this month and will partner the in-form Luis Suarez in the final third. Uruguay have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to field their best team against Bolivia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bolivia vs Uruguay Predicted XI

Bolivia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ruben Cordano; Jose Sagredo, Adrian Jusino, Jairo Quinteros; Enrique Flores, Diego Bejarano, Leonel Justiniano, Boris Cespedes, Erwin Saavedra; Jaume Cuellar, Gilbert Alvarez

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Matias Vina, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Giovanni Gonzalez; Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolas De La Cruz; Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez

Bolivia vs Uruguay Prediction

Uruguay have struggled to impose themselves at Copa America 2021 and cannot afford to drop points yet again this week. The likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani have flattered to deceive so far and will need to step up in this match.

Bolivia face a daunting challenge this month and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Uruguay are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-0 Bolivia

