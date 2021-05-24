Bologna 1-4 Juventus: Player ratings as Bianconeri win big to qualify for Champions League | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus closed out a disappointing 2020-21 Serie A campaign on a resounding note, beating Bologna 4-1 to secure Champions League football for next season.

A brace from Alvaro Morata and goals from Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot guided the deposed champions to a big win, while Riccardo Orsolini scored a late consolation for the Rossoblu.

A win alone wouldn't have been enough for Juventus to finish inside the top four. But Napoli's draw at home to Hellas Verona allowed the Bianconeri to climb above Gennaro Gattuso's men as the Partenopei dropped into the Europa League.

Even without their talismanic scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who started on the bench, Andrea Pirlo's side were utterly dominant on the night and demonstrated shades of their old, champion-esque selves.

Yet with Coppa Italia success and now Champions League qualification making it seem like a good season, it's time for an inquest as the Old Lady plots another cycle of Serie A dominance next season.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Juventus:

Wojciech Szczesny - 7/10

The Juventus custodian had a comfortable night and walked off with a clean sheet, technically speaking, as Bologna didn't score till he was substituted.

Juan Cuadrado - 8/10

Cuadrado wrapped up his epic season on a fine note, turning in another assured performance in defence and causing Bologna plenty of trouble in attack. He almost bagged an assist, too, producing a delightful cross for Morata, which the Spaniard couldn't connect.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

He may have blown hot and cold this season, but de Ligt was solid in his last game of the campaign. Unfortunately, he went off at half-time with a knock. It's not serious, though, and the young Dutchman should be available for the Euros.

Georgio Chiellini - 7/10

Veteran centre-back Georgio Chiellini was his usual self once again, but he was tested by Bologna. The Italian had precious little to do but held his ground well when Bologna upped the ante.

Alex Sandro - 6/10

Sandro looked much better than he fared for most of the season, though he did nothing spectacular. His future will likely be called into question this summer.

Dejan Kulusevski - 7/10

Arguably producing his best performance this season, Kulusevski looking to get in behind the Bologna defence and thread through-balls for his attacking colleagues. He came away with a goal and an assist and also saw a peach of a strike denied because of offside.

Danilo - 7/10

It was an impressive display from the Brazilian, who made some promising runs down the flanks and passed the ball around well.

Adrien Rabiot - 7.5/10

Rabiot breathed new life with an eye-catching performance, which yielded one goal and one assist, though it could've been more if his shot early on had not hit the post.

It's Rabiot, it's Juve, it's a brilliant team goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/Qwri5yxuid — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 23, 2021

Federico Chiesa - 8/10

He has drifted in and out of form this season but saved his best for the last game of the campaign. Chiesa kickstarted Juventus' onslaught with a well-taken goal early on and was central to everything good that the Bianconeri conjured on the night.

Federico Chiesa has now been directly involved in 26 goals this season for Juventus.



15 Goals

11 Assists



🔥⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/HCAZh1b8pa — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) May 23, 2021

Paulo Dybala - 7.5/10

There were no goals for him on the night, but Dybala was strong in possession and linked up to devastating effect with his teammates. He also set up Morata for his second goal but faces an uncertain future this summer.

Alvaro Morata - 8/10

Morata was sharp as ever and hounded the Bologna defence with his direct, purposeful runs through the middle. He bagged a brace on the night to cap off a fine loan spell with Juventus, who may not look to let him go in the summer.

Alvaro Morata this season:



Games: 44

Goals: 20

Assists: 10 pic.twitter.com/PSbMhjHvjt — Khaled Al Nouss (@khaledalnouss1) May 23, 2021

Ratings of Juventus substitutes:

Leonardo Bonucci - 6/10

He joined up with Chiellini at the heart of the Juventus backline at the start of the second half but had precious little to do.

Arthur - 6/10

It was a microcosm of his first season with Juventus; Arthur conjured nothing spectacular against Bologna.

Weston McKennie - 6/10

He, too, didn't produce much and also went into the books for a silly foul.

Carlo Pinsoglio - 6/10

Pinsoglio, the third-choice Juventus custodian, got a few minutes under his belt but looked shaky at times and couldn't keep out Orsolini's late effort.

Federico Bernardeschi - 6/10

He made sure Juventus didn't fizzle out completely by injecting some much-needed pace and energy into their attack.