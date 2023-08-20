Bologna vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of the Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bologna lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Monday.

Bologna vs AC Milan Preview

Bologna finished in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side eased past Cesena by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the league table last season and have been fairly impressive under Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri eased past Novara by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bologna vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 26 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's five victories.

AC Milan are unbeaten in 26 of their last 27 matches against Bologna in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2016.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 17 matches away from home against Bologna in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in March 2002.

AC Milan and Bologna are facing each other in their opening games of a Serie A season for the fourth time in their history - AC Milan have won two of the three such games so far.

AC Milan have not drawn any of their last 11 opening matches in the Serie A.

Bologna vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in recent months. The likes of Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze were impressive on their pre-season tour and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Bologna can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent in this match. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 AC Milan

Bologna vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Samuel Chukwueze to score - Yes