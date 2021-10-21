Bologna vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan face Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A on Saturday, looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 league season.

With seven wins and a draw from eight games, the Rossoneri have made their best-ever start to a top-flight campaign. They're second only to Napoli, who're the only side in the division with a 100% win record at this stage.

Stefano Pioli's side are now looking to create history this weekend as the club haven't won eight of their opening nine league games since the 1954-55 season!

Having tasted another defeat in Europe on Wednesday, going 1-0 down against Porto, they'd be eager to put the disappointment behind them.

Bologna, meanwhile, are struggling with inconsistencies and sit in eighth place with only 12 points.

They resoundingly beat Lazio 3-0 before the international break, only to return from it with a 1-1 draw to mid-table side Udinese.

Bologna vs AC Milan Head-To-Head

AC Milan have a dominant record against Bologna, winning 24 of their last 36 clashes and losing only five times.

Each of their last five encounters, too, have gone the Rossoneri's way, winning 14-6 on aggregate.

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Bologna vs AC Milan Team News

Bologna

Kingsley Michael, who came off the bench against Udinese, went off injured in the match, while Kevin Bonifazi continues his recovery from a calf injury. Jerdy Schouten partly trained with the squad after returning from injury but remains a doubt for the game.

Barring any other late fitness issues, Sinisa Mihajlovic might stick with the same XI once more.

Marko Arnautovic has drawn a blank in his last two games and will be looking to add to his tally of three goals and one assist.

Injured: Kingsley Michael, Kevin Bonifazi

Doubtful: Jerdy Schouten

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AC Milan

Sky Italia confirmed on Twitter that Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz are still COVID-19 positive and will miss the Bologna trip.

This means Stefano Pioli will have to choose between Daniel Maldini and Rade Krunic for the playmaker's role. Fode Ballo-Toure and Davide Calabria will compete for a spot at left-back.

The Rossoneri's issues don't stop here, with Mike Maignan and Alessandro Florenzi also injured.

Ante Rebic went off with a muscular problem last weekend and might sit out their Bologna trip too. Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Olivier Giroud will lead the line for them.

Franck Kessie, who missed the Porto trip with a suspension, is available for selection again.

Injured: Ante Rebic, Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz

Bologna vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Luis Binks, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicolás Domínguez, Mattias Svanberg, Aaron Hickey; Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Marko Arnautović.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Fode Ballo-Toure; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud.

Bologna vs AC Milan Prediction

Despite so many injuries in the squad, the Rossoneri have ground out results in Serie A and look like a well-oiled unit.

Also Read

Their record against Bologna is also incredible and, in this form, they must cruise to another three points at the Renato Dall'Ara.

Prediction: Bologna 1-2 AC Milan

Edited by Shardul Sant