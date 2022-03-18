Bologna vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th March 2022

After reaching the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, Atalanta will visit the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium to face Bologna on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will seek to snap their three-game winless run, having failed to win the last four meetings between the two teams.

Bologna have continued to struggle for form in Serie A this season, falling to a 1-0 defeat away at Fiorentina last Sunday. They have now failed to win their last three games, picking up just one win from their last nine outings. Bologna are 12th in the Serie A table, having picking up 33 points from 28 games.

Meanwhile, Atalanta claimed a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday in the Europa League. They won 4-2 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

They now head to Serie A, where they are on a two-match winless run, losing one and drawing the other. With 48 points from 28 games, Atalanta are currently seventh on the log, level on points with sixth-placed Roma, who have played 29 games.

Bologna vs Atalanta Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming 17 wins in their last 35 meetings.

Bologna have picked up seven wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Atalanta head into Sunday's game unbeaten in their last four meetings with Bologna, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat in 2019.

Bologna have won only once in their last nine Serie A games, losing five and drawing three.

Atalanta have won just once in their last eight league outings, claiming four draws and three losses.

Bologna vs Atalanta Prediction

Both teams have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks and will be desperate for a morale-boosting win. Coming off their Europa League victory, Atalanta are high on confidence, so they could take all three points.

Prediction: Bologna 0-2 Atalanta

Bologna vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta.

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Bologna have failed to score in three of their last five games, while Atalanta have kept two clean sheets in their last six outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (Atalanta have scored three or more goals just once in their last eight games).

