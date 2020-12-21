Bologna vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Bologna are set to play hosts to Atalanta at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Thursday for their latest Serie A game.

Bologna come into this game following a 1-1 draw against Torino on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Former Bologna forward and Italy international Simone Verdi put Torino ahead in the second half, only for midfielder Roberto Soriano to equalize for Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna.

Atalanta, on the other hand, thrashed Roma 4-1 on Sunday at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Goals from striker Duvan Zapata, German left-back Robin Gosens, Colombian attacker Luis Muriel and Slovenian midfielder Josip Ilicic ensured victory for Gian Piero Gasperini's side. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko scored the consolation goal for Roma.

Bologna vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

In 21 previous encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost five and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with Atalanta beating Bologna 1-0. A second-half goal from former Sampdoria and Sevilla striker Luis Muriel was enough to seal the win for Atalanta.

Bologna form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-D-D

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-D-W

Bologna vs Atalanta Team News

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic will be missing a few players for this game.

Young Scottish left-back Aaron Hickey, Senegalese right-back Ibrahima Mbaye, Denmark international Andreas Skov Olsen, Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski and Paraguay international Federico Santander are all out. There are doubts over the availability of winger Riccardo Orsolini.

Injured: Aaron Hickey, Ibrahima Mbaye, Andreas Skov Olsen, Lukasz Skorupski, Federico Santander

Doubtful: Riccardo Orsolini

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Croatia international Mario Pasalic and Italian centre-back Mattia Caldara, who are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Mattia Caldara, Mario Pasalic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Angelo Da Costa, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Danilo, Gary Medel, Mitchell Dijks, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Poli, Roberto Soriano, Emanuel Vignato, Rodrigo Palacio, Simone Rabbi

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Matteo Pessina, Duvan Zapata

Bologna vs Atalanta Prediction

Bologna have assembled a talented young squad. The likes of Aaron Hickey, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Orsolini are all seen as young players with good potential. While Bologna sit 14th in the league table, they are capable of better.

Atalanta, on the other hand, continue to make the news due to the alleged rift between captain and talisman Papu Gomez and manager Gasperini. Gomez looks likely to leave in January, but an impressive win over Roma seems to have subdued those rumours for now.

Atalanta could potentially leapfrog to fourth in the league if they win this game, and given their impressive current form, they seem to have what it takes to do so.

Prediction: Bologna 1-4 Atalanta

