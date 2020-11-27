Bologna vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Bologna are set to host Crotone on Sunday at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in their next Serie A fixture.
Bologna come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Spezia on Wednesday in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia.
A brace from midfielder Giulio Maggiore and goals from young attacker Roberto Piccoli and Brazilian striker Diego Farias ensured next round qualification for Spezia.
Gambia international Musa Barrow and Italian winger Riccardo Orsolini scored the consolation goals for Bologna.
Crotone, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Lazio last Saturday in Serie A. Goals from talismanic striker Ciro Immobile and Argentina international Joaquin Correa secured the victory for Simone Inzaghi's side.
Bologna vs Crotone Head-to-Head
In 11 previous encounters between the two sides, Bologna hold a slight advantage. They have won six games, lost four and drawn one.
The two clubs last faced each other two years ago in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia. Bologna beat Crotone 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Italy international Riccardo Orsolini and a goal from striker Diego Falcinelli.
Bologna form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-L-W
Crotone form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-D-L
Bologna vs Crotone Team News
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic will be unable to call upon the services of Paraguay international Federico Santander and Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks, who are both out injured.
Injured: Federico Santander, Mitchell Dijks
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Crotone have no known injury issues and manager Giovanni Stroppa is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Bologna vs Crotone Predicted XI
Bologna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukasz Skorupski, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Danilo, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Aaron Hickey, Jerdy Schouten, Roberto Soriano, Mattias Svanberg, Riccardo Orsolini, Rodrigo Palacio, Musa Barrow
Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz, Lisandro Magallan, Luca Marrone, Giuseppe Cuomo, Andrea Rispoli, Ahmad Benali, Jacopo Petriccione, Milos Vulic, Arkadiusz Reca, Junior Messias, Simeon Nwankwo
Bologna vs Crotone Prediction
Bologna have assembled a good squad. Aaron Hickey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Musa Barrow and Riccardo Orsolini are all highly-rated players, and have been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.
Crotone, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in Serie A this season. They sit at the bottom of the league table, and will have to find form soon in order to stand a chance of staying in Serie A next season.
Crotone have struggled this season, and a Bologna win seems to be on the cards.
Prediction: Bologna 1-0 Crotone
