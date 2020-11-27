Napoli vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Napoli welcome Roma to the Stadio San Paolo in a highly-anticipated encounter on Sunday as the Serie A action continues.

Napoli come into this game following a 2-0 win over Croatian side HNK Rijeka on Thursday in their UEFA Europa League group stage fixture.

Goals from Italian winger Matteo Politano and Mexico international Hirving Lozano secured a comfortable victory for Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Romanian side CFR Cluj 2-0 on Thursday in their UEFA Europa League group stage game.

An own goal from Croatian forward Gabriel Debeljuh and a penalty from French midfielder Jordan Veretout ensured the win for Roma.

Napoli vs Roma Head-to-Head

In 29 previous encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the advantage. They have won 13 games, lost 10 and drawn six.

3 - AS Roma have kept the clean sheet in three successive games in European competitions for the first time since March 2007. Impervious.#UEL #ClujRoma pic.twitter.com/IXNV1A1u0H — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 26, 2020

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago, with Napoli beating Roma 2-1.

Goals from veteran Spanish winger Jose Callejon, now at Fiorentina, and captain Lorenzo Insigne sealed the deal for Napoli. Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the consolation goal for Roma.

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-W-L

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-W-W

Napoli vs Roma Team News

Napoli will be missing a few players for this game. Centre-back Amir Rrahmani, right-back Elseid Hysaj and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen are all out due to injuries. France international Tiemoue Bakayoko is suspended for this game.

Injured: Amir Rrahmani, Elseid Hysaj, Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tiemoue Bakayoko

Meanwhile, Roma will be without Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez, young centre-back Marash Kumbulla, left-back Davide Santon, midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and defender Chris Smalling, who are all unavailable.

Injured: Davide Santon, Nicolo Zaniolo, Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Chris Smalling

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Roma Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Mirante, Juan Jesus, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini, Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Borja Mayoral

Napoli vs Roma Prediction

Napoli lie sixth in the Serie A table, and have done well this season. They will be without key striker Victor Osimhen for this game. However, the likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Hirving Lozano are all talented players capable of making a difference in attack.

Roma, on the other hand, have impressed this season. Former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been one of the best players in the league, while Pedro and Rick Karsdorp have also been crucial elements in the first XI.

Roma have a mini-crisis in defence due to injuries, but appear to have enough cover at the moment to secure the backline.

A close match looks to be on the cards, but Roma's form could result in them emerging victorious.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Roma

