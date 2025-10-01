Bologna vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Bologna will be out to secure their first win of the Europa League campaign when they play host to Freiburg at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Thursday. While Vincenzo Italiano’s men were left empty-handed in the opening game, Freiburg kicked off the campaign with a narrow home victory over Basel and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.
Bologna were left red-faced at the weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Lecce after conceding the equalizing goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero.
This was another painful blow for Italiano’s men, who were denied a dream start to the Europa League last Wednesday, when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
In fairness, it has been a slow start to the campaign for Bologna, who have managed just two wins from their six matches across all competitions while losing three and claiming one draw so far.
Over in Germany, Lukas Kübler and Fisnik Asllani both hit the target inside the opening quarter of an hour as Freiburg and Hoffenheim played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
Before that, Julian Schuster’s men were on a run of four back-to-back victories in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding twice since losing their opening two Bundesliga matches in August.
Freiburg now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they kicked off the group stages with a 2-1 victory over Swiss outfit Basel at the Europa Park Stadion last Wednesday.
Bologna vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Bologna and Freiburg, and both teams will be aiming to begin their head-to-head record on the front foot.
- Freiburg have lost just two of their 12 games across all competitions since the start of pre-season in July, while claiming eight wins and two draws.
- Bologna have failed to win six of their last eight competitive matches, losing five and picking up one draw since May 14.
- Freiburg are unbeaten in nine of their 10 competitive away matches since the start of February, claiming seven wins and two draws in that time.
Bologna vs Freiburg Prediction
Bologna have struggled for consistency this season, but with two wins from two home games, they will head into Thursday’s clash with some level of confidence as they look to get up and running in the Europa League.
However, Freiburg have upped the ante since their stuttering start to the season and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Freiburg
