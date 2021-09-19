Bologna vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Bologna will host Genoa at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, with three points on the line in Serie A on Tuesday. The home side come into the game on the back of a 6-1 thrashing away to Inter Milan on Saturday, as Edin Dzeko stepped off the bench to score a brace in the rout.
Genoa suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina on home turf on the same day. Riccardo Saponara and Giacomo Bonaventura scored second-half goals to guide the Florence outfit to all three points.
That defeat left I Rossoblù in 14th place, with three points garnered from four matches. Bologna are eighth spot and have gathered seven points from the same number of games.
Bologna vs Genoa Head-to-Head
The two sides have clashed on 28 occasions in the last three decades and Genoa have a marginally better record with ten wins to their name. Bologna were victorious on nine occasions while seven matches ended in a share of the spoils.
Their most recent meeting came in May when goals from Davide Zappacosta and Gianluca Scamaca gave Genoa a 2-0 away victory.
The hosts kickstarted the season with a shock elimination on penalties by Serie B side Ternana in the Coppa Italia. They followed that up with three unbeaten results in the league before their loss to Inter Milan.
Genoa have won just one and lost three of their four league games this term.
Bologna form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L
Genoa form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W
Bologna vs Genoa Team News
Bologna
Jerdy Schouten and Kingsley Dogo Michael have both been sidelined with muscle problems. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.
Injuries: Kingsley Dogo Michael, Jerdy Schouten
Suspension: None
Genoa
Felipe Caicedo (muscle), Francesco Cassata (knee) and Stefano Sturaro are all unavailable due to fitness concerns.
Injuries: Felipe Caicedo, Francesco Cassata, Stefano Sturaro
Suspension: None
Bologna vs Genoa Predicted XI
Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Aaron Hickey, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi, Lorenzo Di Silvestri; Nicolas Dominguez, Mattias Svanberg; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Skov Olsen; Marko Arnautovic
Genoa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Salvatore Sirigu; Domenico Criscito, Nikola Maksimovic, Davide Biraschi, Andrea Cambiaso; Abdoulaye Toure, Milan Badelj; Nicolo Rovella, Filippo Melagoni, Mohamed Fares; Goran Pandev
Bologna vs Genoa Prediction
Genoa might have started the season poorly but their expansive style of play has seen them create plenty of goalscoring opportunities.
The hosts are slight favorites but will be wary of the threat posed by their opponents. The two sides like to play on the front foot, so we could see goals scored at both ends.
That said, we are backing the home side to record a marginal victory.
Prediction: Bologna 3-2 Genoa