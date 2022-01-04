Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips- 6th January 2022

Bologna are set to play Inter Milan at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Thursday in Serie A.

Bologna come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Alessio Dionisi's Sassuolo in the league. Goals from winger Riccardo Orsolini, young Scottish left-back Aaron Hickey and Paraguayan striker Federico Santander ensured victory for Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Ivan Juric's Torino 1-0 in the league. A first-half goal from Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries sealed the deal for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage, having won 18 games.

Bologna have won four, while the other five have ended in draws.

Lautaro Martinez has been in scintillating form this season for Inter Milan. The Argentina international has scored 11 league goals so far.

Hakan Calhanoglu has proved to be a shrewd acquisition as well. The Turkey international has provided seven assists in the league for Inter Milan, and scored six goals as well.

Experienced Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic has registered six league goals for Bologna so far.

Young Scottish left-back Aaron Hickey has caught the eye with his performances. The 19-year has scored four league goals.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction

Bologna have assembled an interesting squad under the management of Sinisa Mihajlovic. Young talents like Aaron Hickey, Arthur Theate and Musa Barrow have performed well, while experienced heads like Marko Arnautovic and Gary Medel have been consistently present as well. The sale of Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu to Arsenal last summer, and his subsequent good performances, has surely led to interest in other Bologna talents.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, sit top of the league table, four points ahead of 2nd-placed AC Milan. With Juventus stuttering, Napoli slowing down and Roma and Atalanta inconsistent, the Milan clubs look set to compete for the league this season.

Despite selling stars like Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, Inter Milan have barely skipped a beat this season. They have just lost one league game so far, and it would not be surprising to see the club retain the Serie A title.

Inter Milan for the win here.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 Inter Milan

Bologna vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result: Inter Milan

Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals: over 2 goals

Tip 3- Lautaro Martinez to score anytime- YES

Tip 4- Bold Prediction- Inter Milan to win by 2 goals

