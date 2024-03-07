Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bologna lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A table at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged Genoa to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bologna, on the other hand, are currently in fourth place in the league standings and have punched above their weight over the past year. The home side stunned Atalanta with a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an impressive recent record against Bologna and have won 29 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's nine victories.

Bologna have lost only one of their last four matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A and have remained unbeaten in their two most recent such games in the competition.

Bologna and Inter Milan played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at San Siro last year and could play two draws in both their games in a single Serie A campaign for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Bologna have won their last two matches at home against Inter Milan in the Serie A and could secure three such victories on the trot against the Nerazzurri for the first time since 1975.

Bologna have won their last six matches in the Serie A.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and are frontrunners to win the Serie A title. Lautaro Martinez has been sensational this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Bologna can pack a punch on their day and will look to consolidate their place in the top four. Inter Milan are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Bologna 2-3 Inter Milan

Bologna vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes