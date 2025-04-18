Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Bologna will welcome league leaders Inter Milan to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in an exciting Serie A clash on Sunday. The hosts have dropped to fifth place in the league table and trail fourth-placed Juventus by two points. Inter have a three-point lead over Napoli at the top of the table.

The Rossoblù suffered their first defeat since February last week, as they lost 2-0 away to Atalanta. They failed to score for the first time in eight games last week and they will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors were held to a 2-2 away draw at Parma in their first league match of the month and bounced back with a 3-1 home win last week. Marko Arnautović and Lautaro Martínez scored in the first half, and Yann Aurel Bisseck restored their two-goal lead in the 55th minute.

They extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 13 games on Wednesday, playing out a 2-2 home draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. They progressed to the semifinals 4-3 on aggregate.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 191 times in all competitions. Inter have been the better side in these meetings, recording 92 wins. Rossoblù have 56 wins and 43 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in January and that match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Bologna have an unbeaten home record in 2025, winning seven of their nine games in all competitions.

Inter Milan have won just one of their last six Serie A away games.

The two sides have been evenly matched in their last eight meetings across all competitions, recording three wins apiece.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction

The Rossoblù are winless in their two league games in April, scoring just one goal. They have won six of their last seven Serie A home games, scoring 18 goals, and will look to build on that prolific run here. They have won two of their last three home meetings against Inter, though they lost 1-0 last season.

Nicolò Casale was injured last week and is likely to return next month. Davide Calabria, Lewis Ferguson, and Lukasz Skorupski continue to be sidelined with injuries. Santiago Castro and Jens Odgaard were unused substitutes last week and should start here.

The Nerazzurri are on a 13-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have scored at least two goals in 10 games during that period. Notably, they have won just one of their last five meetings against the hosts, with that triumph registered away from home in Serie A last season.

Marcus Thuram will miss this match due to a thigh injury. Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries remain sidelined with their respective injuries.

Bologna are unbeaten at home in 2025 while Inter Milan have scored two goals apiece in four of their last five away games in all competitions. With that in mind and considering their recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Bologna 2-2 Inter Milan

Bologna vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

