Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Inter Milan will be back in action in Serie A when they take on Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Sunday (February 26).

Simone Inzaghi’s men narrowly edged out Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash last time out and will look to build on that.

Bologna returned to winning ways last weekend, edging out Sampdoria 2-1 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. That followed a 1-0 loss against Monza on February 12, which snapped their run of four consecutive league wins.

With 32 points from 23 games, Bologna are eighth in the standings, level on points with seventh-placed Juventus.

Meanwhile, Inter have one foot in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League following a narrow 1-0 win over Porto in the first leg of their last-16 clash in midweek

The Nerazzurri now return to Serie A, where they're unbeaten in four games, picking up ten points from 12 since a 1-0 loss against Empoli in January.

With 47 points from 23 games, Inter are second in the league table, 15 points off first-placed Napoli.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from their last 43 meetings, Inter have been dominant in the fixture.

Bologna have picked up seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Inter are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 visits to the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, claiming an impressive 12 wins and three draws since February 2002.

Bologna are without defeat in five of their last six Serie A games, winning four times since kicking off the year with defeats against Roma and Atalanta.

Inter have won five of their last six games across competitions, with a goalless draw at Sampdoria on February 13 interrupting that run.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction

Bologna are in good form and will look to continue their momentum. However, they face a spirited Inter side who have lost just once in 19 games since November. Considering the gulf in quality between the two teams, Inzaghi’s men should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 Inter Milan

Bologna vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter

Tip 2: First to score - Inter (Inzaghi’s men have opened the scoring in five of their last six meetings with Bologna.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven meetings.)

