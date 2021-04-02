Bologna vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan resume their quest for a first Serie A title since 2010 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara against a resurgent Bologna on Saturday.
The Nerazzurri are currently leading the pack with six points, whilst also having a game in hand over second-placed AC Milan.
As the season enters its home stretch, the race for Scudetto is heating up and Inter Milan's rich vein of form holds them in good stead for the challenges ahead.
Antonio Conte's side are unbeaten since mid-January and have won their last eight games consecutively, their best run in the league since 2007.
That makes Bologna the obvious underdog here, with the Emilia-Romagna side languishing in 11th position after just nine wins from 28 games.
However, they pulled off an amazing comeback against Crotone before the international break, going from 2-0 down in the first-half to win the match 3-2, their second consecutive three-point haul.
So maybe things are looking for the Rossoblu, but they face a true test of their mettle against the championship hopefuls.
Bologna vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head
In the last 40 meetings, Inter Milan have won the majority with 26 scalps, while Bologna have beaten them only six times.
The Nerazzurri also prevailed over the Greyhounds at home earlier this season, winning 3-1 at the San Siro.
Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W
Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W
Bologna vs Inter Milan Team News
Bologna
Lukasz Skorupski tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Poland and hence the goalkeeper will miss out.
Paolo Farago and Aaron Hickey are also unavailable with thigh and shoulder problems respectively, while former Inter striker Rodrigo Palacio is suspended for accumulation of yellow cards.
Injured: Paolo Farago and Aaron Hickey
Suspended: Rodrigo Palacio
Unavailable: Lukasz Skorupski
Inter Milan
Veteran custodian Samir Handanovic's return is a huge boost for the Nerazzurri as the Slovenian has recovered from COVID-19 and Stefan de Vrij has been cleared too.
However, Danilo D'Ambrosio is yet to register a negative test, and hence remains doubtful.
Arturo Vidal is another injury concern for Conte as the Chilean is suffering from a knee problem.
Injured: Arturo Vidal
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Danilo D'Ambrosio
Bologna vs Inter Milan Predicted XI
Bologna (4-2-3-1): Angelo Da Costa; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo Larangeira, Adama Soumaoro, Mitchell Dijks; Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez; Andreas Skov Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone; Musa Barrow.
Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku.
Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction
Bologna may be picking up form but Inter just look unstoppable at the moment.
Armed with the fearsome attacking duo of Martinez and Lukaku, the Nerazzurri can bulldoze their way to a ninth successive win here.
Prediction: Bologna 1-2 Inter Milan