Bologna vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan resume their quest for a first Serie A title since 2010 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara against a resurgent Bologna on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri are currently leading the pack with six points, whilst also having a game in hand over second-placed AC Milan.

As the season enters its home stretch, the race for Scudetto is heating up and Inter Milan's rich vein of form holds them in good stead for the challenges ahead.

Antonio Conte's side are unbeaten since mid-January and have won their last eight games consecutively, their best run in the league since 2007.

That makes Bologna the obvious underdog here, with the Emilia-Romagna side languishing in 11th position after just nine wins from 28 games.

However, they pulled off an amazing comeback against Crotone before the international break, going from 2-0 down in the first-half to win the match 3-2, their second consecutive three-point haul.

So maybe things are looking for the Rossoblu, but they face a true test of their mettle against the championship hopefuls.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

In the last 40 meetings, Inter Milan have won the majority with 26 scalps, while Bologna have beaten them only six times.

Advertisement

The Nerazzurri also prevailed over the Greyhounds at home earlier this season, winning 3-1 at the San Siro.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



📰 Sinisa #Mihajloivic has decided that Takehiro #Tomiyasu will play up front from now on due to his natural goalscoring ability.#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/ZsDzkDuxk4 — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) April 1, 2021

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Bologna vs Inter Milan Team News

Bologna

Lukasz Skorupski tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Poland and hence the goalkeeper will miss out.

Paolo Farago and Aaron Hickey are also unavailable with thigh and shoulder problems respectively, while former Inter striker Rodrigo Palacio is suspended for accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Paolo Farago and Aaron Hickey

Suspended: Rodrigo Palacio

Unavailable: Lukasz Skorupski

Inter's Andrea Ranocchia & Roberto Gagliardini Expected To Start At Bologna, Italian Media Claim https://t.co/kjj5xsxYfT — Inter Milan (@intermilan) April 2, 2021

Inter Milan

Advertisement

Veteran custodian Samir Handanovic's return is a huge boost for the Nerazzurri as the Slovenian has recovered from COVID-19 and Stefan de Vrij has been cleared too.

However, Danilo D'Ambrosio is yet to register a negative test, and hence remains doubtful.

Arturo Vidal is another injury concern for Conte as the Chilean is suffering from a knee problem.

Injured: Arturo Vidal

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Danilo D'Ambrosio

Bologna vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Angelo Da Costa; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo Larangeira, Adama Soumaoro, Mitchell Dijks; Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez; Andreas Skov Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone; Musa Barrow.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction

Bologna may be picking up form but Inter just look unstoppable at the moment.

Armed with the fearsome attacking duo of Martinez and Lukaku, the Nerazzurri can bulldoze their way to a ninth successive win here.

Prediction: Bologna 1-2 Inter Milan