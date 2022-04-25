Bologna vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Inter Milan will travel to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara to take on Bologna in a rescheduled matchday 20 fixture in Serie A on Wednesday.

The defending champions secured maximum points in a 3-1 home win over high-flying AS Roma last weekend. Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez put the Nerazzurri in the driving seat, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a consolation goal for the capital side.

Bologna, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Udinese on home turf. Nigeria international Isaac Success scored and provided an assist for the visitors, while Nicola Sansone stepped off the bench to equalise for the hosts.

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en | GOALSCORER



Martinez has scored 20 goals in one season for Inter across all competitions for the second time in his career! Only in 2019/20 (21 goals) has he topped that for the Nerazzurri



#FORZAINTER #InterRoma | GOALSCORER #Lautaro Martinez has scored 20 goals in one season for Inter across all competitions for the second time in his career! Only in 2019/20 (21 goals) has he topped that for the Nerazzurri ⚽ | GOALSCORER#Lautaro Martinez has scored 20 goals in one season for Inter across all competitions for the second time in his career! Only in 2019/20 (21 goals) has he topped that for the Nerazzurri#FORZAINTER #InterRoma https://t.co/f0vNSnGjBS

The draw has left I Rossoblu in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 33 games. Inter Milan, meanwhile, sit in second spot, two points off league leaders and city rivals AC Milan, although they have a game in hand.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have 90 wins from 184 meetings against Bologna. The two teams have shared the spoils on 41 occasions, while Bologna have 53 wins to their name. Their most recent meeting came in September 2021, where Inter ran riot in a 6-1 home win on matchday four of the current campaign.

The Nerazzurri are on an 11-game unbeaten run aross competitions that has put them in the running for the domestic double. Bologna, meanwhile, have drawn three of their last five games

Bologna form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-L.

Inter Milan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Team News

Bologna

Kingsley Michael and Jerdy Schouten are sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Kingsley Michael, Jerdy Schouten.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Marko Arnautovic.

Unavailable: Marco Molla, Nicolas Viola, Aaron Hickey and Nicolas Dominguez.

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en | GENEROUS



In the last 15 seasons (since 2007/08), Ivan



#FORZAINTER #Assistman | GENEROUSIn the last 15 seasons (since 2007/08), Ivan #Perisic is the Inter player to have laid on the most assists (36) in Serie A, having now surpassed Maicon (35) 👟 | GENEROUSIn the last 15 seasons (since 2007/08), Ivan #Perisic is the Inter player to have laid on the most assists (36) in Serie A, having now surpassed Maicon (35)#FORZAINTER #Assistman https://t.co/Vp2sSPCD6f

Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal and Felipe Caicedo are injury concerns for Simone Inzaghi, while Edin Dzeko is unavailable after contracting COVID-19.

Injury: Arturo Vidal, Felipe Caicedo.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Edin Dzeko.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Predicted XIs

Bologna (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Luis Binks, Kevin Bonifazi, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo Di Silvestri, Mattias Svanberg, Gary Medel, Mitchell Dijks, Nicolas Dominguez; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic (GK); Danilo D'Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Robin Gosens, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez.

Bologna vs Inter Milan Prediction

Napoli's recent capitulation means the Serie A race is down to the two Milan clubs. Inter Milan hold a slight advantage, only if they win their game in hand against Bologna.

Simone Inzaghi's side have stabilsed in recent weeks following a poor start to the year and are the overwhelming favourites to claim maximum points. Bologna have little left to play for, so the visitors could claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bologna 0-2 Inter Milan.

Edited by Bhargav