Bologna vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

Bologna are set to play Juventus at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday in Serie A.

Bologna come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Marco Zaffaroni's Hellas Verona in the league. A brace from Italy international Simone Verdi secured the win for Hellas Verona. Argentine midfielder Nicolas Dominguez scored the goal for Bologna.

Juventus, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Luciano Spalletti's Napoli in the league. A late second-half goal from attacker Giacomo Raspadori sealed the deal for Napoli.

Bologna vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus have won 21 games, lost one and drawn six.

Austrian attacker Marko Arnautovic has scored eight goals in the league for Bologna this season.

Forward Riccardo Orsolini has 11 goal contributions in 16 league starts for Bologna this season.

Austrian defender Stefan Posch has seven goal contributions in 24 league starts for Bologna so far.

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has 11 goal contributions in 25 league starts for Juventus this season.

Bologna vs Juventus Prediction

Bologna are currently 8th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. They are 10 points behind 6th-placed Inter Milan, and while qualifying for a European spot looks unlikely at this point, Bologna must be happy with their current league position.

Manager Thiago Motta, who had brief spells with Genoa and Spezia in the Serie A in the past, has enjoyed a fairly good start to his time at his new club.

Juventus, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, two points behind 2nd-placed Lazio. Their off-field controversies continue to dominate headlines, but Juventus have quietly done well in the past few months under Massimiliano Allegri. However, they have their last three league games.

Given how they started the season, Juventus will be happy to be sitting in Champions League spots again, and while there is no guarantee they will be there come the end of the season, there are positives that have emerged from what has been a very long campaign for the club.

Allegri, who at times looked dangerously close to leaving the club, looks settled once more, and young players like Fabio Miretti, Matias Soule and Samuel Iling-Junior have become regular features in the Juventus squad.

Juventus should win here.

Prediction: Bologna 0-1 Juventus

Bologna vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Juventus

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet- yes

