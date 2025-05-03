Bologna vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Bologna will welcome Juventus to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A on Sunday. The two teams are separated by just one point in the league table, with the visitors leading in fourth place with 61 points.

The hosts have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last 11 games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last three games and were held to a goalless draw by Udinese in their previous league outing.

The Bianconeri suffered a shock 1-0 away loss to Parma last month and bounced back with a 2-0 home triumph over Monza last week. Nicolás González broke the deadlock in the 11th minute and Randal Kolo Muani doubled their lead in the 33rd minute.

Bologna vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 191 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 94 wins. The Rossoblù have 29 wins and 68 games have ended in draws.

The last four meetings between them have ended in draws, including a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture in December.

The hosts have outscored the Old Lady 52-51 in 34 league games. I Bianconeri have the better defensive record, conceding six fewer goals (31).

Juventus have won just one of their last five away games across all competitions while suffering three defeats.

Bologna have an unbeaten home record in 2025 across all competitions, winning nine of the 11 games.

The hosts are winless in this fixture since 2011.

Notably, I Rossoblù are winless at home in Serie A against the visitors in the 21st century.

Bologna vs Juventus Prediction

The Rossoblù are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets. They have won seven of their last eight home games in Serie A, scoring 19 goals, and will look to continue that form here. After seven consecutive losses at home between 2017 and 2021, they have drawn their last two home games against the visitors.

Dan Ndoye picked up a knock last week and joins Estanis Pedrola and Emil Holm on the sidelines.

The Bianconeri have lost two of their last six league games, with both losses registered in their travels. They have failed to score in two of their last three away games and will look to improve upon that record.

Kenan Yıldız was sent off last week and will serve a suspension here. Bremer, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, Federico Gatti, and Lloyd Kelly are sidelined with injuries while Teun Koopmeiners will undergo a late fitness test.

While Bologna have an impressive home record in 2025, they are winless in this fixture since 2011, which is a cause for concern. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Bologna 2-2 Juventus

Bologna vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

