Bologna vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus play their final Serie A game of the 2020-21 season away to Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday. They will be hoping to get a win that will help them secure a Champions League spot.

Currently in fifth place, the dethroned champions are a point off fourth-placed Napoli. The Bianconeri need favors from other sides to make the cut as Andrea Pirlo oversees the most important game of his tenure yet.

He successfully guided them to Coppa Italia success as the Old Lady saw out Atalanta in midweek. However, that alone won't be enough to keep him in the job as a top-four finish is still their ultimate objective.

Bologna have nothing to fight for on the final day as they're safe in 11th place and coming inside the top 10 is also beyond their reach now due to a vastly inferior goal-difference to Hellas Verona.

Also, I Rossoblù have lost each of their last nine games to Juventus, the latter's best record against sides currently in the division.

Bologna vs Juventus Head-To-Head

In 39 meetings between the sides before, Juventus have unsurprisingly been the dominant force with 30 victories, losing to Bologna on just a single occasion - a 3-0 vanquish in November 1998!

When the sides met earlier this season, the Bianconeri eked out a comfortable 2-0 victory at home.

💪 Full focus on the season finale 👉 #BolognaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 21, 2021

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Bologna vs Juventus Team News

Bologna

Apart from long-term absentee Aaron Hickey, the home side have a full-strength squad for the final day, with veteran midfielder Gary Medel hoping to get some minutes after being benched for the whole game against Verona.

Roberto Soriano and Mitchell Dijks will play no part either after picking up their fifth booking of the season in the same match and are suspended.

Federico Santander is back in training and may return to the bench, but Nicolas Dominguez, Danilo Larangeira and Mattias Svanberg worked separately from the group and look unlikely to play on Sunday.

Injured: Aaron Hickey

Suspended: Roberto Soriano and Mitchell Dijks

Unavailable: None

Guess who's back 🧐💪



Federico #Santander's return was the highlight of the team's training session today ⚽👇#WeAreOne — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) May 20, 2021

Juventus

Alex Sandro, who was suspended from their cup finals, might return to the side again. And while there are no known injury concerns for Andrea Pirlo, he may opt to play Leonardo Bonucci off the bench again as the veteran centre-back has been nursing a knee sprain lately. Rodrigo Bentancur has been suspended after his sending off against Inter Milan.

Injured: None

Suspended: Rodrigo Bentancur

Unavailable: None

Bologna vs Juventus Predicted XI

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Paolo Farago, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ibrahima Mbaye; Roberto Soriano, Gary Medel; Andreas Skov Olsen, Emanuel Vignato, Riccardo Orsolini; Musa Barrow.

Juventus (4-4-2): Wojceich Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski.

Bologna vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have traditionally dominated this fixture, and with a Champions League place on the line here, expect them to cruise towards another victory.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 Juventus