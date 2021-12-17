Bologna vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Bologna host Juventus at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A on Saturday.

With just seven wins and 24 points from 17 games, the Rossoblu are languishing in 10th place.

Following back-to-back losses to Fiorentina and Torino, Siniša Mihajlović's side risk losing their third consecutive game for the first time since October 2020.

Juventus' erratic season continued following a 1-1 draw with promoted side Venezia last weekend, ending their three-game winning run in all competitions.

It relegated the side back down to seventh position in the league standings with just 28 points from 17 games thus far.

Massimiliano Allgeri's side are 12 points off leaders and defending champions Inter Milan, as well as eight points off fourth-placed Napoli.

Bologna vs Juventus Head-To-Head

There have been 40 previous matches between the sides, with Juventus winning 31 times and losing only once.

The Bianconeri are also currently on a 10-game winning streak in the fixture, their longest such run against any side in the competition's history.

Bologna's last home victory against the Turin giants also came way back in November 1998.

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Bologna vs Juventus Team News

Bologna

The Rossoblu won't be able to call upon the services of Jerdy Schouten and Kingsley Michael as both are out with injuries.

But on the bright side, Nicolas Dominguez returns from a suspension.

Injured: Jersy Schouten, Kingsley Michael

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Juventus

Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa and Danilo all remain sidelined with injuries for the Bianconeri, although Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie have returned to training and are available on Saturday.

Paulo Dybala faces a race against time to be fit while Manuel Locatelli should be available despite nursing an illness recently.

Injured: Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Danilo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bologna vs Juventus Predicted XI

Bologna (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Aaron Hickey; Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic.

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny; Mattia De Sciglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Luca Pellegrini; Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur; Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi, Kaio Jorge; Alvaro Morata.

Bologna vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have ruled this fixture with an iron fist and despite all their struggles this season, should have no issues dispatching the Rossoblu once more.

Prediction: Bologna 0-2 Juventus

