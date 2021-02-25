Bologna vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Bologna are set to play host to Lazio at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Bologna come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Roberto De Zerbi's Sassuolo last Sunday at the Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore. A first-half goal from Italian midfielder Roberto Soriano for Bologna was cancelled out by a second-half goal from experienced Italian striker Francesco Caputo. Bologna had young Scottish left-back Aaron Hickey sent off in the first-half.

Lazio, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich yesterday in the first leg of the Round of 32 of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from superstar striker Robert Lewandowski, young midfielder Jamal Musiala, German forward Leroy Sane and an own goal from centre-back Francesco Acerbi sealed the deal for Bayern Munich. Argentina international Joaquin Correa scored the consolation goal for Lazio.

Bologna vs Lazio Head-to-Head

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lazio hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost three and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Lazio beating Bologna 2-1. Second-half goals from Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto and star striker Ciro Immobile secured the win for Lazio. Italian right-back Lorenzo De Silvestri scored the goal for Bologna.

Bologna form guide in Serie A: D-D-W-L-L

Lazio form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-W-W

Bologna vs Lazio Team News

Bologna

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic could be unable to call upon the services of experienced Chile international Gary Medel, Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks, midfielder Paolo Farago, Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Paraguay international Federico Santander. Scottish left-back Aaron Hickey is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gary Medel, Mitchell Dijks, Paolo Farago, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Federico Santander

Suspended: Aaron Hickey

Lazio

Meanwhile, Lazio will be without Brazilian centre-back Luiz Felipe and veteran Romanian defender Stefan Radu, who are both injured. Argentine midfielder Gonzalo Escalante is suspended.

Injured: Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gonzalo Escalante

Bologna vs Lazio Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Adama Soumaoro, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone, Musa Barrow

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina, Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Mateo Musacchio, Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

1️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ goals in 2️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ games for Lazio 🔥

🏆 European Golden Shoe 2019-20



Happy birthday, Ciro Immobile! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/BEKcyXMuP1 — Goal (@goal) February 20, 2021

Bologna vs Lazio Prediction

Bologna are currently 12th in the league table, having won only one of their last five league games. They have some talented players like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Orsolini, who have impressed with their performances this season.

Lazio, on the other hand, are 6th in the league table, and have won four of their last five league games. Ciro Immobile continues to be one of the best strikers in Serie A, while midfielders like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto have done well as well.

Lazio are in good form and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 Lazio

