Bologna vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bologna take on an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Bologna vs Napoli Preview
Napoli are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Neapolitan giants defeated AC Milan by a narrow 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Bologna, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side eased past Empoli by a 3-0 margin in the Coppa Italia last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Bologna vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Napoli have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 21 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's 10 victories.
- Napoli have scored a total of 197 goals against Bologna in Serie A - more than any other team has managed against them in the history of the competition.
- Napoli are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches against Bologna in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin at home in May 2024.
- Bologna have won only one of their last eight matches at home against Napoli in Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-2 margin in May 2019.
- Bologna have won each of their last five matches in Serie A.
Bologna vs Napoli Prediction
Napoli have stepped up to the plate so far this season and are currently only four points behind Inter Milan in the title race with a game in hand. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Politano can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.
Bologna can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Napoli are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.
Prediction: Bologna 1-2 Napoli
Bologna vs Napoli Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes