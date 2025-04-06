Bologna vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bologna take on an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Bologna vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Neapolitan giants defeated AC Milan by a narrow 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bologna, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side eased past Empoli by a 3-0 margin in the Coppa Italia last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Bologna vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 21 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's 10 victories.

Napoli have scored a total of 197 goals against Bologna in Serie A - more than any other team has managed against them in the history of the competition.

Napoli are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches against Bologna in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin at home in May 2024.

Bologna have won only one of their last eight matches at home against Napoli in Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-2 margin in May 2019.

Bologna have won each of their last five matches in Serie A.

Ad

Bologna vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have stepped up to the plate so far this season and are currently only four points behind Inter Milan in the title race with a game in hand. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Politano can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Bologna can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Napoli are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Ad

Prediction: Bologna 1-2 Napoli

Bologna vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More