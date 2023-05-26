Bologna vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023

Having blitzed the Serie A title race, Napoli return to action on Sunday (May 28) when they take on Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

The Rossoblu are in a heated mid-table battle and will look to finish in the top half of the standings for the first time since 2019. Bologna returned to winning ways in style, steamrolling Cremonese 5-1 at the Stadio Giovanni Zini last Saturday.

Before that, Thiago Motta’s side were on a six-game winless streak, a run that blew their dreams of a place in Europe. The goal for Bologna will now be to finish in the top half, as they're tenth in the points table, level on 50 points with Fiorentina and Torino, with two games left.

Like the hosts, Napoli found their feet last weekend, as they picked up an impressive 3-1 win over newly crowned Coppa Italia champions Inter Milan. That followed a surprise 2-0 defeat to Monza on May 14, which snapped their six-game unbeaten run.

Given the manner in which they have stormed to the Serie A title, Napoli can start looking towards next season as they aim for long-term domestic dominance.

Bologna vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 33 meetings, Napoli have been utterly dominant in the fixture.

Bologna have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Napoli are on a five-game winning streak against the Rossoblu since a 1-1 draw in July 2020.

Motta’s men are unbeaten in six home games, winning twice since a 1-0 loss against Monza in February.

Napoli are the meanest side away from home in Serie A this season, picking up 44 points from 18 games.

Bologna vs Napoli Prediction

While victory will do Bologna’s quest for a top-half finish a world of good, they face a formidable Napoli side, who have been tough to crack even on the road. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, Luciano Spalletti’s men should pick up a routine win.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 Napoli

Bologna vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: First to score - Napoli (Spalletti’s side have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Bologna.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes.)

