Bologna vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

Napoli will be looking to build on their midweek Champions League victory when they take on Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in round five of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts, on the other hand, will head into the weekend looking to get one over Gli Azzurri, having failed to win their last seven meetings since December 2019.

Bologna were sent crashing back to earth last Monday as were held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Prior to that, Thiago Motta’s men picked up their first win of the season as they beat Cagliari 2-1 on September 2 to end their two-match winless run.

Bologna are currently 11th in the Serie A table, having picked up five points from their opening four games.

Napoli, on the other hand, kicked off their Champions League campaign on a high as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Braga on Wednesday.

Rudi Garcia’s men now return to Serie A, where they are on a two-match winless run, picking up just one point from the last six available since opening the season with successive wins over Frosinone and Sassuolo respectively.

With seven points from their opening four matches, Napoli are currently sixth in the league table but could move into third place with all three points this weekend.

Bologna vs Napoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Napoli have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Bologna have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Napoli are unbeaten in nine consecutive games against Motta’s men, picking up five wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in December 2019.

Bologna are unbeaten in eight of their last nine Ligue 1 home matches, picking up three wins and five draws since mid-February.

Napoli have won all but one of their last four away matches, with a 2-2 draw at Genoa on September 16 being the exception.

Bologna vs Napoli Prediction

Buoyed by Wednesday’s result over Braga, Napoli will be backing themselves to arrest their slump in Serie A. The Partenopei have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance against this inconsistent Bologna side.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 Napoli

Bologna vs. Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: First to score - Napoli (The visitors have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games against Bologna)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of their last five clashes)