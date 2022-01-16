Bologna vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bologna lock horns with Napoli on Monday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Bologna are in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cagliari last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Neapolitans crashed out of the Coppa Italia this week and have a point to prove on Monday.

Bologna vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have an impressive record against Bologna and have won 18 out of 31 matches played between the two sides. Bologna have managed nine victories against Napoli and will need to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Napoli. Bologna were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Bologna form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L-L-L

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-W-L

Bologna vs Napoli Team News

Bologna have a few selection concerns

Bologna

Jerdy Schouten is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ibrahima Mbaye and Musa Barrow are on international duty and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Jerdy Schouten

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ibrahima Mbaye, Musa Barrow, Gary Medel, Emanuel Vignato, Federico Santander

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Victor Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski are recovering from COVID-19 and will be excluded from the squad. Adam Ounas, Kalibou Koulibaly, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are at AFCON and will be unavailable against Bologna.

Injured: David Ospina, Lorenzo Insigne

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski, Adam Ounas, Kalibou Koulibaly, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Bologna vs Napoli Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Aaron Hickey, Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Roberto Soriano; Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Stanislav Lobotka, Dries Mertens; Andrea Petagna, Matteo Politano, Eljif Elmas

Bologna vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have endured a slight slump over the past month and will need to revert to their exhilarating early-season form this week. The away side was shockingly poor against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia and cannot afford a similar performance on Monday.

Bologna can pack a punch on their day but have not been able to step up against the Neapolitans in the past. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 Napoli

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi