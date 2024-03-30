Bologna vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024

Bologna entertain Salernitana at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A on Monday (April 1).

The hosts have been in great touch recently, with seven wins in eight league outings. After a 1-0 home loss to leaders Inter Milan, they returned to winning ways with a 1-0 away triumph over Empoli before the international break. Giovanni Fabbian scored the winner in the fourth minute of added time.

Salernitana, meanwhile, have endured a winless run across competitions in 2024, suffering 10 losses in 12 games. They lost 1-0 at home to Lecce last time around, their 19th loss of the season. They are at the bottom of the standings, trailing 19th-placed Sassuolo by nine points.

Bologna vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 11 times across competitions, with Bologna leading 3-2.

Bologna are unbeaten in five meetings against Salernitana, winning twice.

Bologna have kept 12 clean sheets in 29 league games this season and have the third-best defensive record, conceding 25 goals.

Salernitana have the second-worst attacking record in the league, scoring 23 goals in 29 games. They also have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 59 goals.

Bologna have suffered two losses at home across competitions this season, with both coming against Milan teams, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Salernitana have one away win in Serie A this term and one win in 23 away games in the league.

Six of their 11 meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with four clean sheets for Bologna and three for Salernitana.

Bologna vs Salernitana Prediction

Bologna have one loss in last nine games across competitions and have scored at least twice in seven games. They are unbeaten in five home games against Salernitana.

Joshua Zirkzee is back in training and might not be an option for head coach Thiago Motta. Adama Soumaoro and Jesper Karlsson remain long-term absentees, though.

Salernitana, meanwhile, are winless in 2024 across competitions, conceding 29 goals in 12 games. They have lost five of their last six league games, conceding 15 goals and scoring five times. They are winless this century against Bologna.

Guillermo Ochoa, Norbert Gyomber, Federico Fazio and Grigoris Kastanos are sidelined through injuries.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Bolgona's unbeaten home record in the fixture, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Salernitana

Bologna vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Riccardo Orsolini to score or assist anytime - Yes.