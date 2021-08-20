Bologna vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Bologna kick off their Serie A campaign by hosting Salernitana at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday. I Felsinei will hope for a comfortable season that may finish in the European spots, while the newly-promoted visitors only have survival as their goal this year.

While losses to the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in pre-season were expected, Bologna could scarcely have been prepared to be dumped out of Round 1 of the Coppa Italia by Ternana.

The newly-promoted Serie B side were leading 5-1 at the Dall'Ara on 54 minutes and even a spirited fightback by I Felsinei was not enough. The game ended 5-4 in favor of Ternana, causing consternation among the Bologna faithful. Investment in the likes of Musa Barrow, Kevin Bonifazi and Marko Arnautovic had sparked optimism, but that has disappeared for the moment.

FT - Despite the best efforts from the team to level up the match, Ternana come away victorious.#BolognaTernana | 4-5 | #CoppaItalia #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/kGxmnaSs7a — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) August 16, 2021

In contrast, Salernitana had no trouble getting past Reggina in Round 1 of the Coppa Italia. Sampdoria loanee Federico Bonazzoli scored a brace in a comfortable 2-0 victory at home. Bonazzoli is set to feature in a fearsome strike partnership with fellow loanee Simy, who scored 20 goals for Crotone in Serie A last season.

Bologna vs Salernitana Head-To-Head

There have been six matches played between two sides till date. Salernitana have won two while Bologna can boast only a solitary victory. Three matches have been drawn between the two.

The two clubs are facing each other for the first time this millennium.

Bologna Form Guide in all competitions: L-W-L-W-W

Salernitana Form Guide in all competitions: W-L-W-W-L

Bologna vs Salernitana Team News

Bologna

Sinisa Mihajlovic has a fair few injury doubts to deal notably at the left-back position, with both Mitchell Dijks and Aaron Hickey likely to miss the game. Ibrahima Mbaye could offer cover, with Takehiro Tomiyasu also expected to be on the sidelines.

Federico Santander rounds out the list of injury doubts for this game, although Marko Arnautovic was likely to lead the line anyway.

Injured: Mitchell Dijks, Aaron Hickey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Federico Santander

Doubtful:

Suspended: None

Salernitana

Fabrizio Castori will be without defender Frederic Veseli for the game, with Luka Bogdan also a doubt.

Captain Francesco Di Tacchio is suspended for this game, but new signing Joel Obi ought to provide enough experience in the middle of the park.

Injured: Frederic Veseli

Doubtful: Luka Bogdan

Suspended: Francesco Di Tacchio

Bologna vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Lorenzo De Silvestri, Kevin Bonifazi, Adama Soumaoro, Ibrahima Mbaye; Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Marko Arnautovic.

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vid Belec (GK); Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Pawel Jaroszynski; Nadir Zortea, Andrea Schiavone, Mamadou Coulibaly, Joel Obi, Matteo Ruggeri; Federico Bonazzoli, Simy.

Bologna vs Salernitana Prediction

Bologna are obvious favorites against newly-promoted Salernitana, however the Felsinei's Coppa Italia exit will offer the visitors hope. Simy and Bonazzoli ought to trouble the host's defence, but in Musa Barrow and Marko Arnautovic, Bologna have weapons of their own.

We expect a high-scoring game, with Bologna coming out on top.

Prediction: Bologna 3-2 Salernitana

