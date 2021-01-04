Bologna vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Bologna and Udinese will square off at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Wednesday.

In this mid-table clash between the 12th-placed hosts and 13th-placed visitors, both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways in the new year.

Bologna have drawn their last four games, while Udinese have lost two games in a row.

That's all for 2021's first #SerieATIM round. 🔚

Here are all the results of Matchday 15! 💪#WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/LRXRYmGlRo — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) January 3, 2021

Also See: 5 most supported football clubs in the world

Bologna vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Bologna and Udinese have crossed paths 85 times across all competitions since their first meeting in 1923. Both sides are fairly evenly matched in this fixture, with the Rossoblù leading the Friulani 33-31 in wins.

A total of 21 encounters have ended in draws. The hosts are winless against Udinese in their last five attempts.

Advertisement

Bologna form guide: D-D-D-D-L

Udinese form guide: L-L-D-D-W

Bologna vs Udinese Team News

Bologna

Lorenzo De Silvestri picked up a thigh strain in Bologna's 0-0 draw against Fiorentina.

The hosts will be without the services of Lorenzo De Silvestri, who had just returned to the fold from a layoff. Nicola Sansone, Lukas Skorupski and Ibrahima Mbaye are long-term absentees.

Federico Santander and Gary Medel will also be unavailable for head coach Siniša Mihajlović.

Injured: Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicola Sansone, Lukas Skorupski, Ibrahima Mbaye, Federico Santander, Gary Medel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese

Gerard Deulofeu is a doubt for the trip to Bologna

Udinese manager Luca Gotti will not have Stefano Okaka, Bram Nuytinck and Mato Jajalo available for the trip to Bologna. Winger Gerard Deulofeu is a major doubt.

Advertisement

The visitors welcome back defender Rodrigo Becão from his one-match suspension.

#JuventusUdinese 4-1



It ends 4-1 at the Allianz Stadium. CR7 (brace), Chiesa and Dybala grabbed for the goals for Juve, while Zeegelaar grabbed a consolation goal for Udinese in the 90th minute#ForzaUdinese ⚪️⚫️ — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) January 3, 2021

Injured: Stefano Okaka, Bram Nuytinck, Mato Jajalo

Doubtful: Gerard Deulofeu

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Udinese Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Angelo da Costa; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Nehuén Paz, Mitchell Dijks; Jerdy Schouten, Nicolás Domínguez; Emanuel Vignato, Roberto Soriano, Riccardo Orsolini; Rodrigo Palacio.

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Hidde ter Avest, Kevin Bonifazi, Samir; Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar; Kevin Lasagna, Ignacio Pussetto

Bologna vs Udinese Prediction

Both Bologna and Udinese have had fairly average campaigns so far, with just four wins each. Injuries to key players have affected both clubs in recent outings.

We don't expect either side to deliver an eye-catching performance on Wednesday, and the game will likey end in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Bologna 0-0 Udinese.