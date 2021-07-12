Borac Banja Luka vs CFR Cluj prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

CFR Cluj are back in action with another game this week as they take on Borac Banja Luka in a UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to play a role in Europe's premier competition this year.

Borac Banja Luka brilliantly stormed their way to the league title in Bosnia and Herzegovina last season and will want to prove their mettle against new opponents. The home side has lost its last two games and will need to bounce back in this match.

CFR Cluj, on the other hand, do have some experience on the European stage but will have to be wary against a determined side. The Romanians are the underdogs in this fixture and will look to surprise their opponents on Tuesday.

CFR Cluj to play Borac Banja Luka in the Champions League first qualifying round.

Borac Banja Luka vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head

CFR Cluj have a decent record against Borac Banja Luka and have won the only game played between the two teams. Borac Banja Luka have never defeated CFR Cluj and will look to make history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a comprehensive 3-1 victory for CFR Cluj. The Bosnians struggled on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borac Banja Luka form guide: L-L-W-W-W

CFR Cluj form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Borac Banja Luka vs CFR Cluj Team News

The Bosnians need to step up this week. Image Source: FK Borak

Borac Banja Luka

Jovo Lukic is currently injured and will be excluded from the Borac Banja Luka squad this week. The home side will have to field its best team to stand a chance in this game.

Injured: Jovo Lukic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CFR Cluj have a strong squad

CFR Cluj

Alexandru Ionita remains the only absentee for CFR Cluj and is currently serving a ban. The Romanian outfit is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexandru Ionita

Borac Banja Luka vs CFR Cluj Predicted XI

Borac Banja Luka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nikola Lakic; Aleksandar Subic, Dorde Cosic, Dorde Milojevic, Dino Coric; Dejan Meleg, Aleksandar Vojnovic; Stojan Vranjes, Goran Zakaric, Almedin Ziljkic; Panagiotis Moraitis

CFR Cluj kick off their Champions League campaign today, against Bosnian champions Borac Banja Luka.

It's the first game of the European season in Romania. pic.twitter.com/WCQtKnH9I6 — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) July 6, 2021

CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giedrius Arlauskis; Mateo Sousic, Rachid Bouhenna, Mike Cestor, Camora; Runar Mar Sigurjonsson, Jonathan Rodriguez; Ciprian Deac, Constantin Paun, Ionut Costache; Billel Omrani

Borac Banja Luka vs CFR Cluj Prediction

CFR Cluj have plenty of European experience and their participation in the UEFA Europa League over the years holds them in good stead ahead of this game. The Romanians won the first leg by a 3-1 margin and will be confident ahead of this match.

Borac Banja Luka did score a goal in the first leg but will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. CFR Cluj are the better team on paper and should be able to manage another victory this week.

Prediction: Borac Banja Luka 0-1 CFR Cluj

