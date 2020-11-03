Roma vs CFR Cluj prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

CFR Cluj make the 1,500km trip to Rome for the second time in as many years, as they take on AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in matchday three of the UEFA Europa League.

The Romanians stand atop Group A along with the Giallorossi, having garnered four points from the opening two games.

Roma are in decent form, following their 0-0 draw against CSKA Sofia last week by convincingly defeating Fiorentina 2-0 in Serie A on the weekend. Leonardo Spinnazzola and Pedro scored for the Giallorossi, who are now five points behind league leaders AC Milan in eighth place.

It's not been the best of preparations for CFR Cluj, who followed their 1-1 draw against BSC Young Boys last week with a shock 1-2 defeat to Gaz Metan Medias in the league.

The Romanian champions were second-best throughout, scoring a late consolation goal through Denis Ciobotariu.

Roma vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head

Roma have faced off against Cluj four times before, with all games coming in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Memorably, Cluj defeated Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in their Champions League debut in 2008-09, winning 2-1. Roma went on to defeat them 3-1 in the return fixture, while the 2010-11 fixtures finished with a 2-1 win for the Giallorossi at home and a 1-1 draw away.

Advertisement

Roma form guide: W-W-D-D-W

CFR Cluj form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Roma vs CFR Cluj Team News

Roma

Roma do not have any new injuries to deal with, but Paulo Fonseca will be without the suspended Gianluca Mancini for this game, with Chris Smalling also likely to be rested. They ought to be replaced by Marash Kumbulla and Federico Fazio in defence, alongside Roger Ibanez.

The Roma boss is likely to revert to his Europa League lineup, with Borja Mayoral set to lead the line, although Edin Dzeko will hope to come on and make his 100th appearance in European competitions.

Injuries: Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Amadou Diawara, Davide Santon

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Gianluca Mancini

CFR Cluj

CFR Cluj manager Dan Petrescu

Advertisement

Mike Cestor is unavailable for CFR Cluj, as the centre-back suffered an ACL injury that will keep him out for most of the season.

Other than Cestor, Dan Petrescu has a fully-fit squad, although he rotated his starting XI barring Ciprian Ioan Deac in the league. Alexandru Chipciu is likely to replace Deac against Roma, as Petrescu reverts to his first-choice XI that played against BSC Young Boys and CSKA Sofia.

Injuries: Mike Cestor

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Roma vs CFR Cluj Predicted Lineups

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Roger Ibanez, Federico Fazio, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar, Bruno Peres; Pedro Rodriguez, Carles Perez; Borja Mayoral

CFR Cluj (4-2-3-1): Cristian Balgradean (GK); Mateo Susic, Paulo Vinicius, Andrei Burca, Camora; Ovidiu Hoban, Damjan Djokovic; Mario Rondon, Alexandru Paun, Alexandru Chipciu; Gabriel Debeljuh

Roma vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Petrescu is intimately aware of Serie A, having spent three seasons in Italy as a player himself. Having eliminated Lazio in last year's Europa League, Cluj have the capacity to be awkward for Roma.

The Giallorossi looked a bit dull against CSKA Sofia and with that lineup likely to feature again, they could struggle to score. However, Edin Dzeko is an emergency option from the bench and could rescue Roma yet again, securing a narrow win for the Italian club.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-0 CFR Cluj