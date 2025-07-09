Borac vs FC Santa Coloma Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Borac play host to FC Santa Coloma in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round at the Banja Luka City Stadium on Thursday. Mladen Zizovic’s men head into the game on a run of six consecutive wins and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Borac were left with a sour taste of “what could have been” last season when they finished second in the Bosnian Premijer Liga table, only missing out on the title by one point.

Zizovic’s side won 26 of their 33 league matches while losing four and claiming three draws to collect 81 points, one point behind eventual champions Zrinjski Mostar.

Borac head into Thursday’s clash off the back of an impressive pre-season campaign as they picked up three wins from their three warm-up matches while scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets.

As for Santa Coloma, they failed to close out the 2024-25 Andorran Primera Divisio campaign on a high as they suffered a humbling 5-0 defeat against FC Ranger's in the season finale.

Before that, Federico Bessone’s men were on a run of four back-to-back victories, scoring 10 goals and conceding three in that time — their longest run of consecutive league wins since May 2024.

Santa Coloma finished third in the league standings last term with 52 points from 27 matches while suffering a penalty-shootout defeat against Ranger’s in the cup quarter-finals in March.

Borac vs FC Santa Coloma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Borac and Santa Coloma, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Borac have won their last six games across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a 1-0 defeat against Zrinjski on May 22.

Santa Coloma are unbeaten in seven of their most recent nine away matches, picking up six wins and one draw since the start of December.

Borac have won all but one of their last seven competitive home games, with May’s 1-0 defeat against Zrinjski being the exception.

Borac vs FC Santa Coloma Prediction

Santa Coloma are up against a high-flying Borac side, who are currently firing on all cylinders and will need to show their mettle at the Banja Luka City Stadium.

However, we predict Zizovic’s men will show their class in front of their home supporters and come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Borac 3-0 FC Santa Coloma

Borac vs FC Santa Coloma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borac to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Borac’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

