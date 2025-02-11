Borac vs Olimpija Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Borac will host Olimpija at the Gradski Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout phase playoffs clash. The home side returned to competitive action at the weekend for the first time since December, marking the occasion with a 3-0 win over Celik in the domestic cup. They will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage.

They enjoyed a strong start to their league phase campaign, playing out a 1-1 draw against Panathinaikos and beating APOEL 1-0 on the road in their first two games. However, they went on to win just one of their subsequent four matches in the competition as they narrowly escaped elimination.

Olimpija, meanwhile, had looked set to secure a top-eight finish in the table after winning three of their first four games in the league phase. They were, however, thrashed 4-1 by Belgian side Cercle Brugge on matchday five before a goalless draw against Jagiellonia in the last round saw them end the league phase in 14th place.

Borac vs Olimpija Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first competitive and second-ever meeting between Borac and Olimpija.

The two clubs faced off for the first time in a friendly clash back in February 2019 which Zmaji won 3-2 featuring goals from three different players including current Borac man Stefan Savic.

Olimpija have had five meetings against Bosnian opposition in competitive action. They have won just one of those games, drawn once and lost the other three.

Borac have scored four goals in the Conference League this season, the fewest of any team in the knockout stages of the competition.

Borac vs Olimpija Prediction

Crveno-plavi are undefeated in their last three competitive outings and have lost just two of their last 11. The Bosnian side are slight underdogs heading into the midweek clash but have every chance of walking away with the win due to their home advantage.

Olimpija are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous five matches. They will be looking to avoid defeat this Thursday to finish the job in front of their home fans next week.

Prediction: Borac 1-1 Olimpija

Borac vs Olimpija Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the Dragons' last six away matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Borac to score first: YES (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)

