Borac vs Rapid Wien Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

Borac will host Rapid Wien at Gradski Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of the round of 16 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign. The hosts will hope to maximize their home advantage to go ahead in what could turn out to be a difficult tie.

Crveno-plavi narrowly qualified for the knockout phase after finishing 20th in the league phase and only defeated Olimpija 1-0 on aggregate in the playoffs thanks to a 91st-minute winner in the first leg in their home stadium. The Bosnian side, who picked up two wins, two draws and two losses in the league phase of the Conference League, will fancy their chances of qualifying for their first European quarterfinals in over three decades.

Rapid Wien had an impressive league phase, finishing in fourth place with four wins, one draw and one loss. The Austrian side have, however, struggled domestically, with their victory over Altach last weekend marking their first win in seven league fixtures and will be hoping to build on that win by getting a result when they travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina this week.

Borac vs Rapid Wien Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides. It will also mark the first time either side is going up against a side from their opposition’s country.

Crveno-plavi have the worst offensive record of all the 16 teams remaining in the Conference League with only five goals scored.

Rapid have the joint-best defensive record in the tournament having conceded only five goals after six games played.

The hosts have the third-best offensive and best defensive records in the Bosnian top flight having scored 38 goals and conceded only eight after 19 games played.

The visitors have the third-best defensive record in the Austrian Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 22.

Borac vs Rapid Wien Prediction

The two sides are closely matched going into the midweek clash due to Borac's better form, although they will have their work cut out if they are to pick up a victory when they host a side with better quality.

Die Grün-Weißen will hope to get an edge over their hosts thanks to their better offensive and defensive showings in Europe but will need to be at their best to get the win.

Prediction: Borac 1-2 Rapid Wien

Borac vs Rapid Wien Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rapid Wien to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last seven competitive games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last six matches)

