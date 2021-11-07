Bordeaux 2-3 PSG: Player ratings as Parisians survive five-goal thriller | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG overcame Bordeaux 3-2 in a tense Ligue 1 game without the injured Lionel Messi. A brace from Neymar and a goal from Kylian Mbappe had given the home side a comfortable 3-0 lead at the hour mark. But late goals from Alberth Elis and M'Baye Niang ensured a grandstand finale at the Matmut Atlantique.

The Parisiens were guilty of taking their foot off the pedal after Mbappe's goal, and very nearly squandered a three-goal cushion. Bordeaux were the more dangerous side on the night, mustering 18 shots, twice as many as PSG, including six on target.

However, some sloppy finishing early on coupled with Keylor Navas' heroics in goal kept them from scoring more. It's now time for international break.

On that note, here are the player ratings for PSG:

Keylor Navas - 7.5/10

The PSG custodian had a tough game with Bordeaux constantly knocking on his door, but Navas stood firm, and made some fine stops. He had no chance with either of the two Bordeaux goals, though.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Bordeaux's spirited display kept the Moroccan on the back foot, but he fared decently on the night.

Thilo Kehrer - 7/10

His sense of positional awareness was great. Kehrer made ten clearances on the night, but he was soundly beaten for Bordeaux's second goal.

Marquinhos - 7.5/10

The PSG captain was once again a mountain of a player at the back for his team. He kept everything tidy, although he, too, was twisted inside out for the second Bordeaux goal.

Juan Bernat - 7/10

It was a good defensive performance from Bernat, who covered a lot of ground. He jumped into tackles, made two clearances, and fought hard for the ball. Offensively, though, the Spaniard left a lot to be desired.

Eric Ebimbe - 7/10

The 20-year-old demonstrated his expansive passing range, He contributed defensively too when Bordeaux looked threatening.

Ander Herrera - 7.5/10

Off the ball, he lacked pace. On the ball, the Spaniard showed excellent work rate, spraying passes around with unerring accuracy, and laying some long balls to help PSG transition into attack.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7/10

The Dutchman showed incredible attacking intent, and unselfishly assisted Mbappe. He produced a good run late in the second half before seeing the ball knicked off him.

Julian Draxler - 6/10

Draxler looked anonymous for the most part, and when on the ball, he was devoid of ideas and attacking verve.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

He assisted both Neymar goals before getting on the scoresheet himself. He was a huge menace all night for Bordeaux, with his prolific dribbles. Mbappe, though, was lucky not to have got sent off for cynically kicking Elis.

Neymar - 8.5/10

The playmaking wizard turned PSG's goalscoring hero on the night. He scored two first-half goals to give the visitors a healthy advantage at the break.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT



Neymar produced his best performance in a PSG shirt this season as they beat Bordeaux 3:2 this evening:



👌 94 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🥅 3 shots/3 on target

🔑 4 key passes

💨 5/7 successful dribbles

⚔️ 7/13 ground duels won

📈 9.2 SofaScore rating



🔥🔥



Ratings of PSG substitutes against Bordeaux

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

He gave the ball away that led to Bordeaux's first goal on the night.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

The young Portuguese added silk and steel to PSG's defence after coming on, producing a promising cameo.

Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

Gueye couldn't get a grip on the game, and was dispossessed thrice in 15 minutes of action.

Mauro Icardi - 6/10

Too little time to make an impact, and Icardi didn't get the ball enough.

Edited by Bhargav