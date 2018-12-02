Ligue 1 2018-19, Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Match preview, team news, predictions, betting odds & venue details

Paris Saint-Germain are high on confidence after their victory over Liverpool in the mid-week

It will be a mountainous task for Bordeaux on Sunday when they host the high-flying league leaders Paris Saint Germain in Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux.

The domestic front has once again proven to be child's play for PSG, with the Les Parisiens already 15 points clear of the second-placed Lyon. What makes this more interesting is the fact that the reigning champions are yet to drop a single point in the Ligue 1, with 14 victories from 14 matches.

Added to that the midweek Champions League victory over Liverpool, and Neymar and Co will eager for more goals against the low-ranked hosts.

Bordeaux are 11th on the table with only four wins in their 14 matches so far. A point against the Parisians looks unlikely, even though the hosts are on a 5-match unbeaten run.

Bordeaux v Paris Saint Germain: Kick-off Information

Date: 2nd December 2018

Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Venue: Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Team News

Dani Alves might make his first league start for Paris Saint-Germain this season

Bordeaux manager Ricardo Gomes has a fully fit squad available to call upon, with no players injured or suspended.

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel and his side may opt for some changes after a grueling fixture against Liverpool in the Champions League. Dani Alves is likely to make his first start of the season after coming on as a sub in the midweek clash.

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Probable Lineups

Bordeaux: Costil, Palencia, Kounde, Pablo, Sabaly, Tchouameni, Lerager, Youssouf, Kalu, Cornelius, De Preville

Paris Saint-Germain: Buffon, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Alves, Draxler, Rabiot, Diaby, Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Head to Head

Bordeaux: 15 wins

Paris Saint-Germain: 21 wins

Draw: 10

Bordeaux v Paris Saint Germain: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches (starting from most recent)

Bordeaux: W-D-D-D-D

Paris Saint-Germain: W-W-W-D-W

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Betting Odds

(Bet 365)

Bordeaux: 6.50

Paris Saint-Germain: 1.36

Draw: 5.50

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain are likely to continue with their winning streak in the league. A victory over Bordeaux, considering the attacking firepower they have got within their ranks, seems more of a formality than a prediction right now.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain