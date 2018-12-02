×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ligue 1 2018-19, Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Match preview, team news, predictions, betting odds & venue details

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
64   //    02 Dec 2018, 13:15 IST

Paris Saint-Germain are high on confidence after their victory over Liverpool in the mid-week
Paris Saint-Germain are high on confidence after their victory over Liverpool in the mid-week

It will be a mountainous task for Bordeaux on Sunday when they host the high-flying league leaders Paris Saint Germain in Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux.

The domestic front has once again proven to be child's play for PSG, with the Les Parisiens already 15 points clear of the second-placed Lyon. What makes this more interesting is the fact that the reigning champions are yet to drop a single point in the Ligue 1, with 14 victories from 14 matches.

Added to that the midweek Champions League victory over Liverpool, and Neymar and Co will eager for more goals against the low-ranked hosts.

Bordeaux are 11th on the table with only four wins in their 14 matches so far. A point against the Parisians looks unlikely, even though the hosts are on a 5-match unbeaten run.

Bordeaux v Paris Saint Germain: Kick-off Information

Date: 2nd December 2018

Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Venue: Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Team News

Dani Alves might make his first league start for Paris Saint-Germain this season
Dani Alves might make his first league start for Paris Saint-Germain this season

Bordeaux manager Ricardo Gomes has a fully fit squad available to call upon, with no players injured or suspended.

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel and his side may opt for some changes after a grueling fixture against Liverpool in the Champions League. Dani Alves is likely to make his first start of the season after coming on as a sub in the midweek clash.

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Probable Lineups

Bordeaux: Costil, Palencia, Kounde, Pablo, Sabaly, Tchouameni, Lerager, Youssouf, Kalu, Cornelius, De Preville

Paris Saint-Germain: Buffon, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Alves, Draxler, Rabiot, Diaby, Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Head to Head

Bordeaux: 15 wins

Paris Saint-Germain: 21 wins

Draw: 10

Bordeaux v Paris Saint Germain: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches (starting from most recent)

Bordeaux: W-D-D-D-D

Paris Saint-Germain: W-W-W-D-W

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Betting Odds

(Bet 365)

Bordeaux: 6.50

Paris Saint-Germain: 1.36

Draw: 5.50

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain are likely to continue with their winning streak in the league. A victory over Bordeaux, considering the attacking firepower they have got within their ranks, seems more of a formality than a prediction right now.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain


Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Football FC Girondins de Bordeaux Football
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumor: Henry to take over Bordeaux
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
7 footballers who returned from career threatening injuries
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attackers in the Ligue 1 at the moment
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1: Top 5 players who will be free agents in summer
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who have started the Ligue 1 campaign...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar reaches agreement with Paris...
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar is still one of the best footballers in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 15
FT SAI NAN
3 - 0
 Saint-Étienne vs Nantes
FT LIL OLY
2 - 2
 Lille vs Olympique Lyonnais
FT ANG CAE
1 - 1
 Angers SCO vs Caen
FT GUI NIC
0 - 0
 Guingamp vs Nice
FT MON MON
1 - 2
 Monaco vs Montpellier
FT NIM AMI
3 - 0
 Nîmes vs Amiens SC
Today TOU DIJ 07:30 PM Toulouse vs Dijon
Today OLY REI 09:30 PM Olympique Marseille vs Reims
Today REN STR 09:30 PM Rennes vs Strasbourg
Tomorrow BOR PSG 01:30 AM Bordeaux vs PSG
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us