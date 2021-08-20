Bordeaux vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Bordeaux face off against Angers in a Ligue 1 game at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

Bordeaux are looking for their first win of the 2021-22 campaign, while Angers will be hoping to follow up on an impressive win last weekend.

Can Bordeaux get up and running with a victory or will Angers’ surprisingly good form continue?

Bordeaux vs Angers Head-to-Head

Bordeaux got their 2021-22 campaign off to the worst possible start on the opening weekend, losing 0-2 to newly-promoted Clermont.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Marseille was a little more encouraging, as Bordeaux came from two goals down to secure a point.

However, if they want to win this game, more improvement is needed, particularly when it comes to ball retention. Bordeaux have had less possession than their opponents in both of their games thus far.

Meanwhile, Angers have won both of their opening matches this season, making them one of Ligue 1’s surprise packages to date.

New boss Gerard Baticle has seen his defense keep two clean sheets, while scoring five goals of their own.

Incredibly, this has been enough to put Angers top of the table, and although it’s doubtful that they’ll stay there, it is very encouraging for a side that struggled last season.

Interestingly, both sides narrowly escaped relegation from Ligue 1 for financial reasons. The 2020-21 campaign saw Bordeaux win both games against Angers, defeating them 2-1 at home and 0-2 away.

Bordeaux form guide (competitive games only): L-W-W-L-D

Angers form guide (competitive games only): W-L-L-W-W

Bordeaux vs Angers Team News

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have just one injury concern coming into this game, with defender Paul Baysse ruled out with a serious knee injury.

Injured: Paul Baysse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

As of the time of writing, Angers have no injury concerns in their squad, giving them a full strength side for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

☺️ Un corps travailleur dans un esprit rieur. pic.twitter.com/jCL3LIssSR — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) August 19, 2021

Bordeaux vs Angers Predicted XI

Bordeaux predicted XI (5-3-2): Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Timothee Pembele, Laurent Koscielny, Ricardo Mangas, Gideon Mensah, Issouf Sissokho, Otavio, Toma Basic, Hwang Ui-Jo, Remi Oudin

Angers predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Paul Bernardoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Jimmy Cabot, Batista Mendy, Thomas Mangani, Souleyman Doumbia, Sofiane Boufal, Angelo Fulgini, Stephane Bahoken

Bordeaux vs Angers Prediction

On paper, this looks like a close game, but in terms of form, Angers should come in with far more confidence than their opponents.

In their first two games, Gerard Baticle’s side have looked dangerous going forward and solid at the back – meaning that Bordeaux might be in trouble in this encounter.

We expect an away win for Angers this weekend.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-2 Angers

