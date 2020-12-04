Bordeaux vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Bordeaux and Brest will trade tackles at the Matmut Atlantique on Sunday in a matchday 13 Ligue 1 fixture.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of remarkable 2-2 comeback draw away to PSG last weekend, while Brest picked up a 2-0 away victory over Metz.

Bordeaux sit in 13th spot on the table, with 16 points accrued from 12 games. Brest are three places higher in 10th and two points better off.

Bordeaux vs Brest Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides which share an almost identical head-to-head record.

Brest have three wins and four draws to their name, while Bordeaux were victorious on two previous occasions, scoring 10 goals and conceding 12.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in February when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Bordeaux form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Brest form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Bordeaux vs Brest Team News

Bordeaux

The home side still have Nigeria international Samuel Kalu sidelined with a hamstring injury. Defender Mexer is also ruled out with a similar issue.

There are no suspension concerns for Bordeaux.

Injuries: Mexer, Samuel Kalu

Suspension: None

Brest

The visitors have four players sidelined through injury. Lilian Brassier (groin), Hianga'a M'Bock (ankle), and Romain Philippoteaux (groin) are all expected back in a few weeks, while Denys Bain is still a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Olivier Dall'Oglio.

Injuries: Romain Philippoteaux, Hianga'a M'Bock, Denys Bain, Lilian Brassier

Suspension: None

Bordeaux vs Brest Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benoit Costil; Youssouf Sabaly, Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse, Enock Kwateng; Hwang Ui-Jo, Toma Basic, Otavio, Mehdi Zerkane; Josh Maja, Hartem Ben Arfa

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Romain Perraud, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Paul Lasne, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat; Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Bordeaux vs Brest Prediction

Both sides' almost identical record on the league table shows that there is very little to choose between them and we could witness a tight contest decided by the smallest of margins.

Brest are one of the more open and flamboyant sides in Ligue 1 this season and, although Bordeaux have a more conservative style of play, there are likely to be goals at both ends.

Ultimately, both sides might have to settle for a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-1 Brest