Bordeaux vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 game between Bordeaux and Lyon at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

Bordeaux are currently struggling in 18th place, while Lyon are sitting higher up the table in 10th position.

So which of these sides will impress when they face off this weekend?

With just two wins to their name this season, the most recent of which came on 31 October against Reims, Bordeaux appear to be in some trouble already.

They have lost a total of seven matches thus far, and their most recent game saw them thumped 5-2 in a one-sided beating at the hands of Strasbourg.

The big worry for Bordeaux appears to be their defense. They’ve conceded more goals than any other Ligue 1 side thus far into the 2021-22 campaign with 37, and have conceded at least three goals in a game on seven occasions so far.

Lyon, meanwhile, have not enjoyed the best campaign in their own right based on their usual high standards.

With five losses to their name already, they’re well off the pace near the top of the table. They appear to be facing a real battle to gain a European qualification spot, something they’ve done comfortably in the past few seasons.

Most recently, Peter Bosz’s side fell to a struggling Reims side, suffering a 1-2 home defeat in what was a serious upset.

Bordeaux vs Lyon Head-to-Head

In the 77 matches played between the two sides, Lyon have slightly more wins (28) than Bordeaux (23). There have been a mammoth 26 draws between them.

Recent history appears to be on Lyon’s side as well. They beat Bordeaux in their last meeting, and have not lost a game to their hosts in their last six meetings.

Bordeaux form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Lyon form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Bordeaux vs Lyon Team News

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have three injury issues, with two players doubtful for this game and one definitely ruled out with a serious knee problem.

Injured: Paul Baysse

Doubtful: Abdel Medioub, Laurent Koscielny

Suspended: None

Lyon

Tino Kadewere is still suspended for Lyon while a further four players are likely to miss out with injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sinaly Diomande, Leo Dubois, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspended: Tino Kadewere

Bordeaux vs Lyon Predicted XI

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembele, Mexer, Stian Rode Gregersen, Gideon Mensah; Javairo Dilrosun, Otavio, Jean Onana, Alberth Elis; Yacine Adli, Hwang Ui-Jo

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes; Malo Gusto, Jason Denayer, Jerome Boateng, Emerson Palmieri; Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes; Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi; Moussa Dembele

Lyon haven’t been on their best form recently, but this might be the perfect game for them to bounce back with following their defeat to Reims.

Bordeaux have been on a poor run all season and their defense just doesn’t seem up to snuff at all, meaning a solid attacking unit like Lyon should expect to score goals.

So expect an away win here.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-2 Lyon

