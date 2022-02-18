Bordeaux vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Bordeaux welcome Monaco to the Matmut Atlantique for a Ligue 1 game.

Bordeaux are currently propping up the league table in 20th place, while Monaco are up in sixth and will be chasing a European qualification spot for next season.

Which of these sides will win this match?

Bordeaux vs Monaco Head-to-Head

After an awful run of form that saw Bordeaux slide down the table under Vladimir Petkovic, it came as no surprise to see the club dispense of him following February 6’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Reims.

A further loss was suffered last weekend, but former Reims boss David Guion has now been installed in the hot seat and will hope to turn things around quickly.

The first thing Guion will need to do, then, is tighten Bordeaux’s defense. They have let in 61 goals thus far, more than any other team in Ligue 1 by some way.

Monaco, meanwhile, started the campaign in somewhat patchy form, but have been playing better recently. They have lost just two of their last 12 games, and have risen back up to sixth place after slipping into mid-table at one stage.

Their most recent game saw them draw 0-0 with Lorient, but prior to that, they impressed hugely in a 2-0 victory over Lyon.

Monaco are also into the semi-finals of the Coupe de France following their win over Amiens, and will be hopeful of picking up some silverware this season.

The last time these sides played, Monaco brushed Bordeaux aside in a 3-0 win. The last time Bordeaux took points from their visitors this weekend was November 2019.

Bordeaux form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Monaco form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Bordeaux vs Monaco Team News

Bordeaux

Six players are likely to miss out for Bordeaux, but David Guion can call upon Danylo Ignatenko again following his suspension.

Injured: Mehdi Zerkane, Paul Baysse, Mexer

Doubtful: Jimmy Briand, Benoit Costil, Tom Lacoux

Suspended: None

Monaco

Krepin Diatta is out for Monaco, while four others are in doubt for the visitors this weekend.

Injured: Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Cesc Fabregas, Benoit Badiashile, Myron Boadu, Radoslaw Majecki

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs Monaco Predicted XI

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gaetan Poussin, Enock Kwateng, Marcelo, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gideon Mensah, Joshua Guilavogui, Jean Onana, Alberth Elis, Yacine Adli, Remi Oudin, Hwang Ui-Jo

Monaco predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique, Jean Lucas, Aurelien Tchouameni, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland, Sofiane Diop, Wissam Ben Yedder

Bordeaux vs Monaco Prediction

After their disappointing draw with Lorient last weekend, Monaco will be hopeful of a better result against their struggling opponents this weekend.

David Guion will be hopeful of turning Bordeaux’s form around, but this game is probably too early for him, and given their terrible defensive record, it may be too late regardless.

The prediction, therefore, is an away win.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-2 Monaco

Edited by Peter P