Bordeaux vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as PSG take on Bordeaux in an important game on Saturday. PSG have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Bordeaux are in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Reims to a 3-2 victory last weekend and will want a similar result in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, hold an eight-point lead at the top of the league table and are the favourites to win the title this season. The Parisians were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bordeaux vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have a good record against Bordeaux and have won 24 out of 50 matches played between the two teams. Bordeaux have managed 15 victories against PSG and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for PSG. Bordeaux gave a good account of themselves and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-D-L-D

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-L-W

Bordeaux vs PSG Team News

Bordeaux have a point to prove. Image Source: Goal

Bordeaux

Bordeaux forward Hwang Ui-Jo has picked up a hamstring strain and has been ruled out of this match. Paul Baysse and Issouf Sissokho are also injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Paul Baysse, Issouf Sissokho, Hwang Ui-Jo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Leandro Paredes are struggling with their fitness at the moment and might not feature in this game. Lionel Messi has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti

Doubtful: Lionel Messi

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs PSG Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembele, Laurent Koscielny, Stian Gregersen, Ricardo Mangas; Tom Lacoux, Otavio, Yacine Adli; Hwang Ui-Jo, Jimmy Briand, Javairo Dilrosun

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Bordeaux vs PSG Prediction

PSG have built one of the best squads in Europe this season and will be intent on winning a historic treble. The French behemoths already have an eight-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and will be confident ahead of this match.

Bordeaux have struggled in the league this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-3 PSG

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi