Bordeaux vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as PSG lock horns with Bordeaux at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday. PSG have had their fair share of problems this season but will hold the upper hand going into this game.

Bordeaux are in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have failed to hit their stride so far this season. The hosts managed to edge Reims to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate to stand a chance in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out an eight-point lead for themselves at the top of the league table but are yet to reach their peak this year. The Parisians squandered their lead against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Bordeaux vs PSG Team News

Bordeaux

Bordeaux forward Hwang Ui-Jo has picked up a hamstring strain and has been ruled out of this match. Paul Baysse and Issouf Sissokho are also injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Bordeaux will need to field their best team this weekend and are likely to set up on the counter against PSG.

Injured: Paul Baysse, Issouf Sissokho, Hwang Ui-Jo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG

Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Leandro Paredes are struggling with their fitness at the moment and might not feature in this game. Achraf Hakimi served his suspension against Lille and his return is a welcome boost for PSG

Lionel Messi has made progress with his recovery but will not be able to make it in time for this game. With the Argentine ruled out, the onus will be on Mbappe and Neymar to secure another important victory for the Parisians.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Bordeaux and PSG kick off?

India: 7th November 2021, at 1:30 AM

USA: 6th November 2021, at 4 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 3 PM (Central Standard Time), 1 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th November 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Bordeaux vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Colors

USA: Fanatiz, beIN Sports en Espanol, beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Bordeaux vs PSG?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

