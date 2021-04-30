Bordeaux vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Bordeaux face off against Rennes in a Ligue 1 match at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium on Sunday.

A horrendous slide in form has put Bordeaux in 16th place and in danger of a late relegation fight. Meanwhile, Rennes have moved into seventh – just one point away from European qualification.

Bordeaux are desperate to arrest their slump in this encounter, but it may be business as usual for Rennes against the struggling hosts.

Bordeaux vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Ever since late January, Bordeaux have been in a major slump. They’ve won just one of their last 13 Ligue 1 games, and have slipped from 11th all the way down to 16th place.

The biggest worry is the fact that with 36 points on the board, they’re only five points away from a spot in the relegation playoffs.

They are arguably the most out-of-sorts team in Ligue 1 at the moment, and they’re likely to be reliant on similar slumps for Nantes and Lorient to survive.

Rennes are moving in the opposite direction. Ever since Bruno Genesio took over in March, their form has improved dramatically.

Rennes are now unbeaten in their past six league games, taking a total of 16 points from a possible 18 – one of the best runs in Ligue 1 right now.

Advertisement

Given that they are just one point away from fifth-place Lens, European qualification may not be out of reach for them.

Surprisingly enough though, the last game between these sides saw Bordeaux pull off a 0-1 win in November. It was their first win over Rennes in their last six attempts.

Bordeaux form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Rennes form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Bordeaux vs Rennes Team News

Bordeaux

Midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has been suspended for Bordeaux, while a further three players are sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Laurent Koscielny, Dilane Bakwa, Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jean Michael Seri

Rennes

Rennes only have one player – midfielder Jonas Martin – unavailable for this game due to an ankle injury.

Injured: Jonas Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Bordeaux vs Rennes Predicted XI

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Benoit Costil, Youssouf Sabaly, Mexer, Paul Baysse, Loris Benito, Samuel Kalu, Sekou Mara, Yacine Adli, Toma Basic, Remi Oudin, Hwang Ui-Jo

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Brandon Soppy, Gerzino Nyamsi, Adrien Truffert, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven Nzonzi, Flavien Tait, Jeremy Doku, Martin Terrier, Benjamin Bourigeaud

Bordeaux vs Rennes Prediction

Both sides need to win here for their respective objectives, but given the recent form of both, it seems relatively easy to predict who will come out on top.

Bordeaux just can’t buy a win right now, while Rennes look confident and are playing some of the best football they’ve produced all season.

With that in mind, an away victory is the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-3 Rennes